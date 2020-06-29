All apartments in The Woodlands
Find more places like Lexington.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
The Woodlands, TX
/
Lexington
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:05 AM

Lexington

Open Now until 6pm
12000 Sawmill Rd · (832) 664-7512
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Sign your Lease by 7/20/2020 & Receive up to 1 Month FREE! 12 Month Lease Required. Call for Details!
Browse Similar Places
The Woodlands
See all
Grogan's Mill
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

12000 Sawmill Rd, The Woodlands, TX 77380
Grogan's Mill

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 213 · Avail. Sep 17

$900

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 675 sqft

Unit 1214 · Avail. Sep 18

$900

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 675 sqft

Unit 202 · Avail. Aug 14

$900

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 675 sqft

See 10+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2702 · Avail. Sep 16

$1,070

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Unit 315 · Avail. Sep 25

$1,070

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Unit 1407 · Avail. Sep 1

$1,070

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

See 10+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1706 · Avail. Jul 17

$1,400

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1243 sqft

Unit 1705 · Avail. Aug 28

$1,400

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1243 sqft

Unit 1703 · Avail. Aug 26

$1,400

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1243 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Lexington.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
coffee bar
dog park
24hr gym
playground
pool
24hr maintenance
parking
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
business center
carport
cc payments
e-payments
lobby
online portal
package receiving
Enjoy luxurious living with a side of peace and quiet at Lexington Apartments. Located in The Woodlands, Texas, we're surrounded by wooded community trails, inviting dining destinations and high-end shopping centers. Relax in one of our smartly designed homes (in one-bedroom, two-bedroom and three-bedroom options) or take a jog on one of the community trails. All lifestyles are welcome. Our perfect location in The Woodlands puts us mere minutes from attractions like Hurricane Harbor Splashtown, Lake Conroe and The Woodlands Mall. From the best schools and resorts to shopping centers, nightlife, entertainment and restaurants, you'll find everything you need close by while living at Lexington. Amenities at our apartments in The Woodlands include a sparkling pool, updated fitness center and more. Our clubhouse features a coffee bar and convenient package locker system. Maintenance teams, courtesy officers and staff members are always close by to provide helpful assistance and we have ...

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: Call property for details
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant 18 years or older
Move-in Fees: $200 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Trash $13, Pest Control $3, Gas $7.50
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
limit: 2
restrictions: We implement a 2-pet limit per apartment home. Please contact the office for pet fee and pet rent amounts required for each pet. Not approved but not limited to, Pit Bull Terriers, Staffordshire Terriers, Rottweilers, German Shepherd, Presa Canarios, Chow Chow, Doberman Pinschers, Akitas, Wolf hybrids, Mastiffs, Cane Corsos, Great Danes, Alaskan Malamutes, Siberian Huskies. Including any mix of the breeds listed above.
Parking Details: Surface lot, assigned: $40/month. Covered Parking Available. Please call our leasing office for our parking policy.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Lexington have any available units?
Lexington has 30 units available starting at $900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Lexington have?
Some of Lexington's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Lexington currently offering any rent specials?
Lexington is offering the following rent specials: Sign your Lease by 7/20/2020 & Receive up to 1 Month FREE! 12 Month Lease Required. Call for Details!
Is Lexington pet-friendly?
Yes, Lexington is pet friendly.
Does Lexington offer parking?
Yes, Lexington offers parking.
Does Lexington have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Lexington offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Lexington have a pool?
Yes, Lexington has a pool.
Does Lexington have accessible units?
No, Lexington does not have accessible units.
Does Lexington have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Lexington has units with dishwashers.
Does Lexington have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Lexington has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for Lexington?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Whispering Pines
8101 Research Forest Dr
The Woodlands, TX 77382
Pine Creek Ranch
3600 College Park Dr
The Woodlands, TX 77384
Trailpoint
2301 S Millbend Dr
The Woodlands, TX 77380
The Biltmore
10600 Six Pines Dr
The Woodlands, TX 77380
The Millennium Six Pines
10200 Six Pines Dr
The Woodlands, TX 77380
The Mill
780 Sawdust Road
The Woodlands, TX 77380
Artisan at Lake Wyndemere
2109 Sawdust Rd
The Woodlands, TX 77380
The Townhomes at Woodmill Creek
25145 Panther Bend Court
The Woodlands, TX 77380

Similar Pages

The Woodlands 1 BedroomsThe Woodlands 2 Bedrooms
The Woodlands Apartments with GymThe Woodlands Dog Friendly Apartments
The Woodlands Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TX
Sugar Land, TXKaty, TXCollege Station, TXHumble, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXRosenberg, TX
Stafford, TXAtascocita, TXWebster, TXTomball, TXAlvin, TXRichmond, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Grogan's Mill
Sterling Ridge

Apartments Near Colleges

Lone Star College SystemUniversity of Houston-Clear Lake
San Jacinto Community CollegeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity