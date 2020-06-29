Amenities

Unit Amenities recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub carpet garbage disposal oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse coffee bar dog park 24hr gym playground pool 24hr maintenance parking on-site laundry bbq/grill business center carport cc payments e-payments lobby online portal package receiving

Enjoy luxurious living with a side of peace and quiet at Lexington Apartments. Located in The Woodlands, Texas, we're surrounded by wooded community trails, inviting dining destinations and high-end shopping centers. Relax in one of our smartly designed homes (in one-bedroom, two-bedroom and three-bedroom options) or take a jog on one of the community trails. All lifestyles are welcome. Our perfect location in The Woodlands puts us mere minutes from attractions like Hurricane Harbor Splashtown, Lake Conroe and The Woodlands Mall. From the best schools and resorts to shopping centers, nightlife, entertainment and restaurants, you'll find everything you need close by while living at Lexington. Amenities at our apartments in The Woodlands include a sparkling pool, updated fitness center and more. Our clubhouse features a coffee bar and convenient package locker system. Maintenance teams, courtesy officers and staff members are always close by to provide helpful assistance and we have ...