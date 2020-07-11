Apartment List
/
TX
/
the woodlands
/
apartments with move in specials
Last updated July 11 2020 at 3:53 AM

44 Apartments for rent in The Woodlands, TX with move-in specials

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to The Woodlands apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
48 Units Available
Plantation at the Woodlands
3720 College Park Dr, The Woodlands, TX
1 Bedroom
$800
677 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1094 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1386 sqft
Pet-friendly, gated community with a dog park on-site. Easy access to Highway 242, St. Luke's Hospital, and the many destinations on Market Street. Residents have access to a fully-equipped fitness center.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
19 Units Available
The Retreat at the Woodlands
4400 College Park Dr, The Woodlands, TX
1 Bedroom
$973
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,374
1094 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,568
1436 sqft
Luxury homes just north of Houston. Pet friendly. Enjoy a barbecue area, business center and cafe on site. Near Augusta Pines Golf Club and Wet 'n' Wild SplashTown.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
197 Units Available
Grogan's Mill
Boardwalk at Town Center
2203 Riva Row, The Woodlands, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,164
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,883
1259 sqft
Open concept kitchens with breakfast bars. Pet-friendly, with first and birds allowed. Parking for recreational vehicles available. Complimentary cruiser bikes, kayaks and fitness classes available to residents. Community back sup to Woodlands Waterway.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
11 Units Available
Grogan's Mill
The Townhomes at Woodmill Creek
25145 Panther Bend Court, The Woodlands, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,487
993 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1357 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,010
1647 sqft
Fashionable townhomes within a master-planned community. Highlights include hardwood flooring, granite counters and in-unit laundry. Enjoy a pool, gym and game room on site. 24-hour maintenance available. Near Tamarac Park.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
21 Units Available
Grogan's Mill
Alexander
1475 Sawdust Rd, The Woodlands, TX
1 Bedroom
$925
636 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
985 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,590
1162 sqft
Luxurious units fully furnished with fully-equipped kitchens, built-in bookshelves, full size washer/dryers, fireplaces (select residences), and bay windows (select residences).
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 11 at 02:39am
$
24 Units Available
Sterling Ridge
Avana Sterling Ridge
6900 Lake Woodlands Dr, The Woodlands, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,056
901 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,447
1309 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1348 sqft
Walking distance to some of the local grocery stores and shopping centers. Gated community with visitor check in and out list. Very clean community. Great school district.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
34 Units Available
Grogan's Mill
The Biltmore
10600 Six Pines Dr, The Woodlands, TX
1 Bedroom
$990
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
980 sqft
Newly renovated apartments found walking distance to Market Street and Tamarak Park. Property offers 3 pools and 2 hot tubs to its residents. Very close to walking/jogging trails.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
36 Units Available
Grogan's Mill
Olympus Sierra Pines
1615 Sawdust Rd, The Woodlands, TX
1 Bedroom
$897
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,157
1178 sqft
Apartment homes with spacious 10-foot ceilings, walk-in closets and granite counters. Community amenities include a 24-hour gym, business center and dog park. Near I-45, The Woodlands Country Club and Sawmill Park.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
44 Units Available
Grogan's Mill
Broadstone Woodmill Creek
1835 Woodland Field Crossing, The Woodlands, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,030
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
1227 sqft
Stunning homes with granite counters, 10-foot ceilings and upgraded hardwood flooring. Community amenities include a pool, coffee bar and conference room. Near the Woodlands Resort and Conference Center. Close to I-45.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
28 Units Available
Grogan's Mill
Lexington
12000 Sawmill Rd, The Woodlands, TX
1 Bedroom
$900
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,070
930 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1243 sqft
Great location: walking distance from schools and community shopping center. Only complex in the area that allows large dogs.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
20 Units Available
Pine Creek Ranch
3600 College Park Dr, The Woodlands, TX
1 Bedroom
$940
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
1131 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1386 sqft
A short distance from shopping/dining options, schools, Sam Houston University, and more. Easy access to I-45 and the Hardy Toll Road. Property boasts a beautiful swimming pool, an auditorium-like theatre, and other amenities. 1-3 bedroom apartments available with gourmet kitchens. Gated community.
Results within 1 mile of The Woodlands
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
47 Units Available
Olympus Auburn Lakes
6000 W Rayford Rd, Spring, TX
1 Bedroom
$973
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,517
1313 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,916
1461 sqft
Brand new community that borders a private lake that residents use to relax and jog around. Residents and their pets love the Bark Park and the Groom Room. Easy access to Downtown Houston, George Bush Intercontinental Airport, and major roadways.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
19 Units Available
Parc Woodland
245 FM 1488 Rd, Conroe, TX
Studio
$845
430 sqft
1 Bedroom
$895
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1187 sqft
Granite countertops and hardwood floors in a community that offers everything from a game room to a clubhouse. Property is located moments from Interstate 45 and within view of the WG Jones State Forest.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated July 11 at 01:26am
$
21 Units Available
Grogan's Mill
IMT Woodland Meadows
25335 Budde Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$945
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,090
948 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,315
1225 sqft
Large resort-style swimming pool fed by waterfall. Media room with large screen TV. Three acre lake. Less than a mile to I-45.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated July 11 at 12:29am
$
34 Units Available
The Mansions on the Park
29980 FM 2978 Rd, Magnolia, TX
Studio
$866
430 sqft
1 Bedroom
$957
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,544
1227 sqft
You'll never want to leave this stunningly designed and upscale community! Recently renovated with premier amenities in a cozy, wooded setting. Hardwood floors, granite countertops, Starbucks coffee, pool and more.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
21 Units Available
Alys
15000 Mansions View Dr, Conroe, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,070
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
1227 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,660
1592 sqft
Resort-style pool with cascading fountain and lap lanes. Grassy dog park with agility equipment. Bathrooms with oversized ceramic tile surrounds and jetted tubs. Just minutes to I-45 and WG Jones State Forest.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
38 Units Available
Westwood North
Laurelwoode
10333 Research Forest Dr, Magnolia, TX
1 Bedroom
$881
633 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,065
1057 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,573
1368 sqft
Cozy units with 9-foot ceilings and hardwood floors. Workout at the fitness center or watch a film at the media center on site. Close to WG Jones State Forest. Right near I-45.
Results within 5 miles of The Woodlands
Verified

1 of 95

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
34 Units Available
The Pierpont
23770 Springwoods Village Pkwy, Spring, TX
1 Bedroom
$979
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,422
1184 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,732
1452 sqft
Located between The Woodlands and Houston. Upscale apartment homes with a variety of layouts, full-size washer and dryer, spacious closets and designer finishes. State-of-the-art fitness center with yoga studio.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
23 Units Available
Cortland Spring Plaza
21145 Spring Plaza Drive, Spring, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,085
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
1166 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,457
1439 sqft
Newly renovated one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments near Grand Parkway, Lone Star University and I-45. Easy access to local shopping, dining, entertainment. Modern kitchens, central air, patio/balcony, extra storage. Enjoy smoke-free community, gated access, gym.
Verified

1 of 107

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
43 Units Available
Waterford Trails
21201 Emerald Mist Parkway, Spring, TX
1 Bedroom
$989
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,394
1185 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,890
1409 sqft
Distinguished apartment homes with stainless steel appliances, maple wood cabinetry and a patio/balcony. Community amenities include a coffee bar, grill area and conference room. Easy access to Grand Pkwy. Near Wet 'n' Wild SplashTown.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 11 at 02:39am
$
18 Units Available
Waterstone
2111 Old Holzwarth Rd, Spring, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,022
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,224
1229 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,693
1485 sqft
Fashionable apartment homes just north of Houston. Pet friendly. E-payments for convenience. Enjoy a fitness center and resort-style pool on site. Close to I-45. Near Bayer Park.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
84 Units Available
The Belvedere at Springwoods Village
2323 E Mossy Oaks Rd, Spring, TX
Studio
$1,135
539 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,250
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1253 sqft
Ten foot ceilings and huge energy-efficient windows. Poolside lounges with shaded cabanas and firepit. Modern fitness center with spinning room, weekly classes. Pool, spa, and sundeck with views of wetlands.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
95 Units Available
Asher Oaks
21000 Gosling Rd, Spring, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,080
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,614
1167 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,025
1561 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. Meet Asher Oaks: a luxury apartment community brand new to Spring Texas.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
26 Units Available
Sovereign Spring Cypress
2539 Spring Cypress Rd, Spring, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,040
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,208
1240 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,583
1469 sqft
Luxury one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. Open design with modern kitchens, granite counters, patio/balcony, extra storage, pet-friendly. Enjoy gated community with pool, fitness center, clubhouse. Minutes from shopping, dining, entertainment. Easy access to I-45.
City Guide for The Woodlands, TX

"Texas is a state of mind. Texas is an obsession. Above all, Texas is a nation in every sense of the word. And there's an opening convey of generalities. A Texan outside of Texas is a foreigner!" - John Steinbeck

If you want to live near Houston without ever needing to actually venture into the city, then The Woodlands might have been created with you in mind. This carefully-planned community is located 30 minutes north of downtown Houston, and it has nearly everything you could possibly want within the community -- including entertainment venues, office headquarters, schools, shopping centers, YMCAs, recreation areas, libraries and more. Oh, and trees. Lots of them, as you may have guessed from the name.

Having trouble with Craigslist The Woodlands? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with move-in special in The Woodlands, TX

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to The Woodlands apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.

Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.

No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.

The Woodlands apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.

Similar Pages

The Woodlands 1 BedroomsThe Woodlands 2 BedroomsThe Woodlands 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsThe Woodlands 3 BedroomsThe Woodlands Accessible Apartments
The Woodlands Apartments with BalconyThe Woodlands Apartments with GarageThe Woodlands Apartments with GymThe Woodlands Apartments with Hardwood FloorsThe Woodlands Apartments with Move-in Specials
The Woodlands Apartments with ParkingThe Woodlands Apartments with PoolThe Woodlands Apartments with Washer-DryerThe Woodlands Dog Friendly ApartmentsThe Woodlands Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TX
Sugar Land, TXKaty, TXCollege Station, TXHumble, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXRosenberg, TX
Stafford, TXAtascocita, TXWebster, TXTomball, TXAlvin, TXRichmond, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Grogan's Mill
Sterling Ridge

Apartments Near Colleges

Lone Star College SystemUniversity of Houston-Clear Lake
San Jacinto Community CollegeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community College