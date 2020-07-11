44 Apartments for rent in The Woodlands, TX with move-in specials
1 of 42
1 of 30
1 of 40
1 of 43
1 of 11
1 of 25
1 of 12
1 of 21
1 of 45
1 of 12
1 of 32
1 of 17
1 of 29
1 of 46
1 of 42
1 of 10
1 of 31
1 of 95
1 of 20
1 of 107
1 of 19
1 of 29
1 of 38
1 of 20
"Texas is a state of mind. Texas is an obsession. Above all, Texas is a nation in every sense of the word. And there's an opening convey of generalities. A Texan outside of Texas is a foreigner!" - John Steinbeck
If you want to live near Houston without ever needing to actually venture into the city, then The Woodlands might have been created with you in mind. This carefully-planned community is located 30 minutes north of downtown Houston, and it has nearly everything you could possibly want within the community -- including entertainment venues, office headquarters, schools, shopping centers, YMCAs, recreation areas, libraries and more. Oh, and trees. Lots of them, as you may have guessed from the name.
Having trouble with Craigslist The Woodlands? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more
Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to The Woodlands apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.
Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.
No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.
The Woodlands apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.