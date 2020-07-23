/
/
montgomery county
Last updated July 23 2020 at 3:45 AM
103 Apartments for rent in Montgomery County, TX📍
Last updated July 23 at 03:33 AM
50 Units Available
Grogan's Mill
The Mill
780 Sawdust Road, The Woodlands, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,188
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,438
1279 sqft
Coming home to The Mill is an invitation to experience urban living reimagined.
Last updated July 23 at 03:33 AM
35 Units Available
Berkshire Jones Forest
2477 Farm to Market Rd 1488, Conroe, TX
1 Bedroom
$832
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,348
1122 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,486
1408 sqft
Beautifully high ceilings, stainless steel appliances and concierge service define this high-end property. Units range from one to four bedrooms. Moments away from dining options. Residents can enjoy a clubhouse on site as well.
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
17 Units Available
The Dominion
15596 Interstate 45 S, Conroe, TX
1 Bedroom
$875
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
1241 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,440
1558 sqft
Conveniently located right off Interstate 45 and only miles away from The Woodlands Mall. Attached garages for every unit. Amenities include gym, pool, hot tub and billiards table.
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
19 Units Available
Grogan's Mill
Trailpoint
2301 S Millbend Dr, The Woodlands, TX
1 Bedroom
$880
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
976 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly renovated apartments feature granite countertops, vivid new paint and flooring. Close to nearby schools and parks. Community features a business center, outdoor kitchen and lounge, and walking paths.
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
18 Units Available
Pine Creek Ranch
3600 College Park Dr, The Woodlands, TX
1 Bedroom
$935
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
1131 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1386 sqft
A short distance from shopping/dining options, schools, Sam Houston University, and more. Easy access to I-45 and the Hardy Toll Road. Property boasts a beautiful swimming pool, an auditorium-like theatre, and other amenities. 1-3 bedroom apartments available with gourmet kitchens. Gated community.
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
25 Units Available
Kingwood
Discovery at Kingwood
150 Northpark Plaza Dr, Humble, TX
1 Bedroom
$960
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,167
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,574
1487 sqft
Beautiful open floor plans with in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances and granite counters. Business center, gym, media room and clubhouse. Outdoor swimming pool, playground and dog park. Convenient location off I-69.
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
42 Units Available
Plantation at the Woodlands
3720 College Park Dr, The Woodlands, TX
1 Bedroom
$830
677 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,140
1094 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,755
1386 sqft
Pet-friendly, gated community with a dog park on-site. Easy access to Highway 242, St. Luke's Hospital, and the many destinations on Market Street. Residents have access to a fully-equipped fitness center.
Last updated July 23 at 02:25 AM
24 Units Available
Abbey at Conroe
231 Interstate 45 N, Conroe, TX
1 Bedroom
$715
689 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$920
972 sqft
Conveniently located just minutes from Lake Conroe and The Woodlands. Beautiful, newly renovated apartments with luxurious granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and crown molding. Brand new gym and business center.
Last updated July 23 at 02:25 AM
32 Units Available
Kingwood
Lodge at Kingwood
938 Kingwood Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$819
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1112 sqft
Great schools in the area are perfect for families. Property has beautiful landscape views, and many mature trees. Residents can shop at nearby grocery stores and the town's community shopping center.
Last updated July 23 at 12:41 AM
26 Units Available
The Landmark
425 Rayford Rd, Spring, TX
1 Bedroom
$950
865 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1250 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1310 sqft
Spacious and upgraded homes with hardwood floors and Roman bath tubs. Community amenities include a business center, gym and pool. Easy access to I-45. Within 30 minutes of downtown Houston.
Last updated July 23 at 12:39 AM
18 Units Available
The Retreat at Conroe
2951 N Loop 336 W, Conroe, TX
1 Bedroom
$945
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1133 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1344 sqft
In an effort to do our part in preventing the spread of COVID-19, we are practicing social distancing precautions. Our office is now accepting appointments, please contact us to get information on how to tour the community.
Last updated July 23 at 12:39 AM
25 Units Available
The Grand Estates Woodland
30000 FM-2978, Magnolia, TX
1 Bedroom
$940
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,332
1108 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,706
1309 sqft
All units have washer and dryer hook-ups, private patios or balconies, granite counters and hardwood floors. Community amenities include 24-hour gym, dog park, pool and business center.
Last updated July 23 at 12:39 AM
14 Units Available
Harper's Retreat
17011 Harpers Way, Conroe, TX
1 Bedroom
$880
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
1163 sqft
Luxurious apartments located conveniently near Interstate 45. Gourmet kitchens feature stainless steel appliances and granite counters. Units come equipped with full-sized washer and dryer. Enjoy access to a large pool with private cabanas.
Last updated July 23 at 12:35 AM
41 Units Available
The Pointe At Valley Ranch Town Center
20290 Park Lake View Drive, Porter Heights, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,250
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,859
1260 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,425
1386 sqft
Welcome to The Pointe at Valley Ranch Town Center, Northeast Houston's newest luxury apartment community! Discover fresh new homes and distinctive amenities at our extraordinary apartments.
Last updated July 23 at 03:33 AM
49 Units Available
Berkshire Woodland
2443 Farm to Market Rd 1488, Conroe, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,017
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,396
1226 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,619
1539 sqft
Granite counters on the inside and a resort-style swimming pool on the outside. Property is a smoke-free community with an on-site concierge and business center.
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
22 Units Available
Sterling Ridge
Montfair at the Woodlands
10851 E Montfair Blvd, The Woodlands, TX
1 Bedroom
$825
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
1162 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,415
1434 sqft
The business center and 24 hour fitness center keep residents busy. Tenants can relax in the resident lounge and by the beach entry pool. Off-site, residents have direct access to biking and walking trails.
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
14 Units Available
Kingwood
Virtual Living at Kingwood
25710 Loop 494, Humble, TX
1 Bedroom
$960
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,198
1143 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,717
1546 sqft
Newly opened homes mean that residents will be among the first. Spacious, open floor plans. Bright fitness center equipped with cardio and resistance machines, free weights. Fast access to Highway 59/Eastex Freeway.
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
21 Units Available
Riverpointe
1600 River Pointe Dr, Conroe, TX
1 Bedroom
$882
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,011
1053 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,324
1268 sqft
Premium apartments located near The Woodlands Mall, dining and entertainment, as well as museums and outdoor activities. Lush, beautiful grounds with resort-style pool and media room. Recently renovated.
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
42 Units Available
Grogan's Mill
Broadstone Woodmill Creek
1835 Woodland Field Crossing, The Woodlands, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,100
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,510
1227 sqft
Stunning homes with granite counters, 10-foot ceilings and upgraded hardwood flooring. Community amenities include a pool, coffee bar and conference room. Near the Woodlands Resort and Conference Center. Close to I-45.
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
23 Units Available
Alden Bridge
Whispering Pines
8101 Research Forest Dr, The Woodlands, TX
1 Bedroom
$862
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,077
1131 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Built-in bookshelves, crown molding and nine-foot ceilings. Resort-style pool fed by fountains. Gym with cardio and resistance machines, plus and indoor basketball court. Resident lounge with foosball table.
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
25 Units Available
Grogan's Mill
The Woodlands Lodge
2500 S Millbend Dr, The Woodlands, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,042
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1161 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,630
1452 sqft
Modern homes right in the heart of The Woodlands. Online portal for resident payment convenience. Enjoy a gym, cafe and media room on site. Within 30 miles of downtown Houston.
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
4 Units Available
Riverwood
201 River Pointe Dr, Conroe, TX
1 Bedroom
$996
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,222
1187 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Open concept living spaces with kitchen islands in most floor plans. Full-sized washer and dryer in all homes. Resort-style pool with sun shelf and lap lanes. Fitness center with free instructor, strength-training equipment. Immediate access to I-45.
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
41 Units Available
Heights at Harper's Preserve
17116 Harper's Trace, Conroe, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,030
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1134 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1398 sqft
Situated right on Harper's Horsepen Branch and complete with private streets, pristine lake and gate house. Decked out kitchens with stainless steel appliances and granite counters. Bocce court, gym and pool on premises.
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
14 Units Available
The Fountains of Conroe
200 Fountain Ln, Conroe, TX
1 Bedroom
$884
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,090
1171 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,372
1317 sqft
Prime location near Lake Conroe, The Grand Theater and nearby golf resorts. Pristine, private community with dog park, carport, pool, playground and 24-hour gym. Recently renovated apartments with laundry in unit and huge closets.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Montgomery County area include University of Houston-Clear Lake, Lone Star College System, Sam Houston State University, San Jacinto Community College, and The University of Texas Medical Branch. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Houston, Pasadena, The Woodlands, Spring, and Pearland have apartments for rent.
