Last updated July 13 2020 at 4:36 AM
155 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in The Woodlands, TX
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
50 Units Available
Plantation at the Woodlands
3720 College Park Dr, The Woodlands, TX
1 Bedroom
$800
677 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1094 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1386 sqft
Pet-friendly, gated community with a dog park on-site. Easy access to Highway 242, St. Luke's Hospital, and the many destinations on Market Street. Residents have access to a fully-equipped fitness center.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 12:29am
54 Units Available
Grogan's Mill
Abbey On Lake Wyndemere, The
2495 Sawdust Rd, The Woodlands, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,080
1012 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,259
1312 sqft
A gated community of 1-2 bedroom apartments with granite counters and in-unit laundry. Basketball courts and a resort-style pool for residents' entertainment. Within walking distance of Lake Windemere, a fully stocked, 10-acre lake.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
22 Units Available
Alden Bridge
Whispering Pines
8101 Research Forest Dr, The Woodlands, TX
1 Bedroom
$895
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,062
1131 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,520
1374 sqft
Built-in bookshelves, crown molding and nine-foot ceilings. Resort-style pool fed by fountains. Gym with cardio and resistance machines, plus and indoor basketball court. Resident lounge with foosball table.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
19 Units Available
The Retreat at the Woodlands
4400 College Park Dr, The Woodlands, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,001
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,374
1094 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,567
1436 sqft
Luxury homes just north of Houston. Pet friendly. Enjoy a barbecue area, business center and cafe on site. Near Augusta Pines Golf Club and Wet 'n' Wild SplashTown.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 13 at 12:20am
15 Units Available
Alden Bridge
Alden Landing
7575 Gosling Rd, The Woodlands, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,015
681 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
1047 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,785
1220 sqft
Apartments feature entertainment-style kitchens, dishwasher, large garden tubs and walk-in closets. Enjoy the lagoon-style pool with poolside gas grills, business center with conference room and online resident services.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated July 13 at 04:31am
$
195 Units Available
Grogan's Mill
Boardwalk at Town Center
2203 Riva Row, The Woodlands, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,164
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,883
1259 sqft
Open concept kitchens with breakfast bars. Pet-friendly, with first and birds allowed. Parking for recreational vehicles available. Complimentary cruiser bikes, kayaks and fitness classes available to residents. Community back sup to Woodlands Waterway.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 13 at 04:31am
$
24 Units Available
Sterling Ridge
Avana Sterling Ridge
6900 Lake Woodlands Dr, The Woodlands, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,044
901 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,447
1309 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1348 sqft
Walking distance to some of the local grocery stores and shopping centers. Gated community with visitor check in and out list. Very clean community. Great school district.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 13 at 12:12am
68 Units Available
Town Center
The Millennium Six Pines
10200 Six Pines Dr, The Woodlands, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,442
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,056
1131 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,094
1405 sqft
Brand new property with very large walk-in closets and fully-equipped kitchens. Offers a 24-hour state-of-the-art gym, tanning bed, pool/hot tub, dry cleaning, and a business center. Community located in woodlands around a lot of parks in which many residents jog/bike. Kayaking options available.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 13 at 12:27am
297 Units Available
East Shore
Two Lakes Edge
2000 Hughes Landing Boulevard, The Woodlands, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,622
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,608
1252 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,757
1662 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Two Lakes Edge in The Woodlands. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 56
Last updated July 13 at 12:12am
86 Units Available
East Shore
One Lakes Edge
1950 Hughes Landing Blvd, The Woodlands, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,515
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,253
1270 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,045
1645 sqft
Green, pet-friendly community. Very near trails on which residents bike, hike, and jog. On-site yoga studio and access to water sports
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 12:24am
80 Units Available
Town Center
Millennium Waterway
1 Waterway Ave, The Woodlands, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,150
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1199 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,035
1476 sqft
LEED Silver Certified Green Property. Perfectly situated between Woodlands Parkway and Timberloch Drive. Just down the street from world-class shopping, dining, and nightlife. The property boasts a beautiful pool plaza surrounded by lush landscape. Each unit features a fully-equipped bathroom.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
32 Units Available
Grogan's Mill
The Woodlands Lodge
2500 S Millbend Dr, The Woodlands, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,004
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,283
1161 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,752
1452 sqft
Modern homes right in the heart of The Woodlands. Online portal for resident payment convenience. Enjoy a gym, cafe and media room on site. Within 30 miles of downtown Houston.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 04:32am
$
35 Units Available
Grogan's Mill
Olympus Sierra Pines
1615 Sawdust Rd, The Woodlands, TX
1 Bedroom
$897
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,207
1178 sqft
Apartment homes with spacious 10-foot ceilings, walk-in closets and granite counters. Community amenities include a 24-hour gym, business center and dog park. Near I-45, The Woodlands Country Club and Sawmill Park.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
19 Units Available
Grogan's Mill
Trailpoint
2301 S Millbend Dr, The Woodlands, TX
1 Bedroom
$885
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,035
976 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly renovated apartments feature granite countertops, vivid new paint and flooring. Close to nearby schools and parks. Community features a business center, outdoor kitchen and lounge, and walking paths.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
22 Units Available
Sterling Ridge
Montfair at the Woodlands
10851 E Montfair Blvd, The Woodlands, TX
1 Bedroom
$845
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
1162 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,455
1434 sqft
The business center and 24 hour fitness center keep residents busy. Tenants can relax in the resident lounge and by the beach entry pool. Off-site, residents have direct access to biking and walking trails.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
19 Units Available
Pine Creek Ranch
3600 College Park Dr, The Woodlands, TX
1 Bedroom
$940
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
1131 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A short distance from shopping/dining options, schools, Sam Houston University, and more. Easy access to I-45 and the Hardy Toll Road. Property boasts a beautiful swimming pool, an auditorium-like theatre, and other amenities. 1-3 bedroom apartments available with gourmet kitchens. Gated community.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 13 at 04:32am
20 Units Available
Grogan's Mill
Artisan at Lake Wyndemere
2109 Sawdust Rd, The Woodlands, TX
1 Bedroom
$880
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
1125 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,715
1518 sqft
Natural light spills in through large windows. Hot tub and resort-style pool surrounded by tanning deck. Short-term leases and corporate housing available. Two miles to I-45/North Freeway.
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
11 Units Available
Grogan's Mill
The Townhomes at Woodmill Creek
25145 Panther Bend Court, The Woodlands, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,487
993 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1357 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,010
1647 sqft
Fashionable townhomes within a master-planned community. Highlights include hardwood flooring, granite counters and in-unit laundry. Enjoy a pool, gym and game room on site. 24-hour maintenance available. Near Tamarac Park.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 04:32am
$
22 Units Available
Grogan's Mill
Alexander
1475 Sawdust Rd, The Woodlands, TX
1 Bedroom
$925
636 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
985 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,590
1162 sqft
Luxurious units fully furnished with fully-equipped kitchens, built-in bookshelves, full size washer/dryers, fireplaces (select residences), and bay windows (select residences).
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 04:32am
$
32 Units Available
Grogan's Mill
The Biltmore
10600 Six Pines Dr, The Woodlands, TX
1 Bedroom
$990
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
980 sqft
Newly renovated apartments found walking distance to Market Street and Tamarak Park. Property offers 3 pools and 2 hot tubs to its residents. Very close to walking/jogging trails.
Verified
1 of 45
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
43 Units Available
Grogan's Mill
Broadstone Woodmill Creek
1835 Woodland Field Crossing, The Woodlands, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,030
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
1227 sqft
Stunning homes with granite counters, 10-foot ceilings and upgraded hardwood flooring. Community amenities include a pool, coffee bar and conference room. Near the Woodlands Resort and Conference Center. Close to I-45.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 04:32am
$
28 Units Available
Grogan's Mill
Lexington
12000 Sawmill Rd, The Woodlands, TX
1 Bedroom
$900
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,070
930 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1243 sqft
Great location: walking distance from schools and community shopping center. Only complex in the area that allows large dogs.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 9 at 09:04pm
Contact for Availability
Creekside Park
Creekside Park The Residences
26700 Kuykendahl Rd, The Woodlands, TX
1 Bedroom
$955
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,429
1146 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,070
1398 sqft
Creekside Park The Residences is the perfect blend of modern living with traditional charm. Our effortless mix of active amenities, urban convenience and signature features make our community feel just like home.
Results within 1 mile of The Woodlands
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 04:32am
$
45 Units Available
Olympus Auburn Lakes
6000 W Rayford Rd, Spring, TX
1 Bedroom
$973
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,517
1313 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,916
1461 sqft
Brand new community that borders a private lake that residents use to relax and jog around. Residents and their pets love the Bark Park and the Groom Room. Easy access to Downtown Houston, George Bush Intercontinental Airport, and major roadways.
