Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:48 PM

Olympus Sierra Pines

1615 Sawdust Rd · (281) 201-5824
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Make Olympus Sierra Pines HOME receive $500 off select units and reduced rate on both app and admin fees. Limited time offer and exclusions
Location

1615 Sawdust Rd, The Woodlands, TX 77380
Grogan's Mill

Price and availability

VERIFIED 24 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 11205 · Avail. Aug 29

$917

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 637 sqft

Unit 11177 · Avail. Aug 13

$929

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 637 sqft

Unit 12163 · Avail. now

$941

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

See 20+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 11124 · Avail. Jul 18

$1,207

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1097 sqft

Unit 11113 · Avail. now

$1,211

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1150 sqft

Unit 21111 · Avail. now

$1,211

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1150 sqft

See 8+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Olympus Sierra Pines.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
carpet
ceiling fan
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
gym
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
parking
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
clubhouse
internet access
media room
pool table
yoga
Experience an unparalleled lifestyle of comfort, convenience, and style at Olympus Sierra Pines luxury apartments. These stunning 1 and 2-bedroom apartments for rent in The Woodlands, TX are tailor-made for an unforgettable living experience with dazzling, resort-style amenities, uniquely-designed interiors and an unbeatable location. Just 30 miles north of Houston, TX, these are The Woodlands apartments to look out for, featuring a sparkling swimming pool with entertainment seating and a fully stocked, 24-hr athletic center. Our lavish apartment interiors boast custom finishes ranging from granite countertops to bamboo flooring. To top it all off, each home comes with a washer and dryer set. Call us to schedule your private tour of Olympus Sierra Pines today!Welcome Home to Olympus Sierra Pines

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $55 per applicant
Deposit: $200-$400
Move-in Fees: $150 1 bedroom, $250 for 2 bedroom
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $150 per pet (refundable)
fee: One-Time Non-Refundable Pet Fee is $150 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $35 per pet
restrictions: No weight limit. Please call our Leasing Office for complete Pet Policy information.
Parking Details: Garage lot. We offer garage parking. Please call us for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Olympus Sierra Pines have any available units?
Olympus Sierra Pines has 34 units available starting at $917 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Olympus Sierra Pines have?
Some of Olympus Sierra Pines's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Olympus Sierra Pines currently offering any rent specials?
Olympus Sierra Pines is offering the following rent specials: Make Olympus Sierra Pines HOME receive $500 off select units and reduced rate on both app and admin fees. Limited time offer and exclusions
Is Olympus Sierra Pines pet-friendly?
Yes, Olympus Sierra Pines is pet friendly.
Does Olympus Sierra Pines offer parking?
Yes, Olympus Sierra Pines offers parking.
Does Olympus Sierra Pines have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Olympus Sierra Pines offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Olympus Sierra Pines have a pool?
Yes, Olympus Sierra Pines has a pool.
Does Olympus Sierra Pines have accessible units?
No, Olympus Sierra Pines does not have accessible units.
Does Olympus Sierra Pines have units with dishwashers?
No, Olympus Sierra Pines does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Olympus Sierra Pines have units with air conditioning?
No, Olympus Sierra Pines does not have units with air conditioning.
