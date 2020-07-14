Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage fireplace garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse 24hr gym parking pool dogs allowed cats allowed accessible pet friendly 24hr maintenance business center carport e-payments guest parking hot tub kickboxing studio lobby online portal package receiving

Luxury living located in The Woodlands, Texas, only miles from major metropolis Houston. The Biltmore allows residents to enjoy scenic surroundings without sacrificing urban conveniences such as exploring Lake Conroe's 85 miles of hiking and biking trails. With this great location you are near The Woodlands Mall, Market Street and Portofino Shopping Center or hop onto nearby Interstate 45 for a quick trip to highly popular Houston Galleria. Many great amenities await you such as three pools, fitness center and an Apartment Life Team. Life is more enjoyable at The Biltmore, where beautiful scenery meets easy-access to urban locales.