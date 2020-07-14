All apartments in The Woodlands
Find more places like The Biltmore.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
The Woodlands, TX
/
The Biltmore
Last updated July 14 2020 at 4:33 AM

The Biltmore

10600 Six Pines Dr · (832) 664-7412
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
$1200 - 1 month free if you sign by 7/15/2020! Come in TODAY!
Browse Similar Places
The Woodlands
See all
Grogan's Mill
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

10600 Six Pines Dr, The Woodlands, TX 77380
Grogan's Mill

Price and availability

VERIFIED 36 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1917 · Avail. Sep 8

$990

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 574 sqft

Unit 1933 · Avail. Sep 22

$990

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 574 sqft

Unit 1224 · Avail. Jul 25

$995

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 755 sqft

See 11+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 521 · Avail. Aug 29

$1,205

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 908 sqft

Unit 522 · Avail. Sep 8

$1,205

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 908 sqft

Unit 524 · Avail. Aug 14

$1,205

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 908 sqft

See 16+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Biltmore.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
24hr gym
parking
pool
dogs allowed
cats allowed
accessible
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
business center
carport
e-payments
guest parking
hot tub
kickboxing studio
lobby
online portal
package receiving
Luxury living located in The Woodlands, Texas, only miles from major metropolis Houston. The Biltmore allows residents to enjoy scenic surroundings without sacrificing urban conveniences such as exploring Lake Conroe's 85 miles of hiking and biking trails. With this great location you are near The Woodlands Mall, Market Street and Portofino Shopping Center or hop onto nearby Interstate 45 for a quick trip to highly popular Houston Galleria. Many great amenities await you such as three pools, fitness center and an Apartment Life Team. Life is more enjoyable at The Biltmore, where beautiful scenery meets easy-access to urban locales.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-13 Months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Move-in Fees: $200 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
limit: 2
restrictions: We implement a 2-pet limit per apartment home. Please contact the office for pet fee and pet rent amounts required for each pet. Not approved but not limited to, Pit Bull Terriers, Staffordshire Terriers, Rottweilers, German Shepherd, Presa Canarios, Chow Chow, Doberman Pinschers, Akitas, Wolf hybrids, Mastiffs, Cane Corsos, Great Danes, Alaskan Malamutes, Siberian Huskies. Including any mix of the breeds listed above.
Parking Details: Other. We have assigned garages and carports avaliable for rent.
Storage Details: storage units $35-$50/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Biltmore have any available units?
The Biltmore has 33 units available starting at $990 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does The Biltmore have?
Some of The Biltmore's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Biltmore currently offering any rent specials?
The Biltmore is offering the following rent specials: $1200 - 1 month free if you sign by 7/15/2020! Come in TODAY!
Is The Biltmore pet-friendly?
Yes, The Biltmore is pet friendly.
Does The Biltmore offer parking?
Yes, The Biltmore offers parking.
Does The Biltmore have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Biltmore offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Biltmore have a pool?
Yes, The Biltmore has a pool.
Does The Biltmore have accessible units?
Yes, The Biltmore has accessible units.
Does The Biltmore have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Biltmore has units with dishwashers.
Does The Biltmore have units with air conditioning?
Yes, The Biltmore has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for The Biltmore?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Whispering Pines
8101 Research Forest Dr
The Woodlands, TX 77382
Plantation at the Woodlands
3720 College Park Dr
The Woodlands, TX 77384
Broadstone Woodmill Creek
1835 Woodland Field Crossing
The Woodlands, TX 77380
Abbey On Lake Wyndemere, The
2495 Sawdust Rd
The Woodlands, TX 77380
Alexander
1475 Sawdust Rd
The Woodlands, TX 77380
Alden Landing
7575 Gosling Rd
The Woodlands, TX 77382
The Mill
780 Sawdust Road
The Woodlands, TX 77380
Artisan at Lake Wyndemere
2109 Sawdust Rd
The Woodlands, TX 77380

Similar Pages

The Woodlands 1 BedroomsThe Woodlands 2 Bedrooms
The Woodlands Apartments with GymThe Woodlands Dog Friendly Apartments
The Woodlands Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TX
Sugar Land, TXKaty, TXCollege Station, TXHumble, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXRosenberg, TX
Stafford, TXAtascocita, TXWebster, TXTomball, TXAlvin, TXRichmond, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Grogan's Mill
Sterling Ridge

Apartments Near Colleges

Lone Star College SystemUniversity of Houston-Clear Lake
San Jacinto Community CollegeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity