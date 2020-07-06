89 W Rainbow Ridge Circle

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range Property Amenities accessible game room parking garage

EXTRAVAGANT Corner Lot Former Model Home in the heart of The Woodlands in Cochran's Crossing*The home features a beautiful country like kitchen, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 restrooms, & awesome flex space in the converted garage that would make the perfect home office, game room, craft room, or whatever else you can imagine. The converted garage has its own A/C unit or could easily be transformed back to a garage*The entry, family room, and hall feature beautiful real wood floors that have recently been refinished. The kitchen cabinets have recently been painted and there are beautiful granite countertops in the kitchen and all baths that really make the home flow. Romantic master suite towards the back of the home*Double glass vessel round sinks*Garden tub w/separate shower*Secondary bathroom w/double vessel rectangular sinks* Douglas Hunter shades in the family room and dining room and plantation shutters in all bedrooms. A MUST SEE! Won't last long! Conroe ISD