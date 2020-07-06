All apartments in The Woodlands
Last updated June 10 2020 at 4:28 PM

89 W Rainbow Ridge Circle

89 West Rainbow Ridge Circle · No Longer Available
Location

89 West Rainbow Ridge Circle, The Woodlands, TX 77381
Cochran's Crossing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
accessible
game room
parking
garage
EXTRAVAGANT Corner Lot Former Model Home in the heart of The Woodlands in Cochran's Crossing*The home features a beautiful country like kitchen, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 restrooms, & awesome flex space in the converted garage that would make the perfect home office, game room, craft room, or whatever else you can imagine. The converted garage has its own A/C unit or could easily be transformed back to a garage*The entry, family room, and hall feature beautiful real wood floors that have recently been refinished. The kitchen cabinets have recently been painted and there are beautiful granite countertops in the kitchen and all baths that really make the home flow. Romantic master suite towards the back of the home*Double glass vessel round sinks*Garden tub w/separate shower*Secondary bathroom w/double vessel rectangular sinks* Douglas Hunter shades in the family room and dining room and plantation shutters in all bedrooms. A MUST SEE! Won't last long! Conroe ISD

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

