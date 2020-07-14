All apartments in The Woodlands
Last updated July 14 2020 at 6:29 AM

Boardwalk at Town Center

2203 Riva Row · (281) 315-3698
Location

2203 Riva Row, The Woodlands, TX 77380
Grogan's Mill

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 5125 · Avail. Sep 4

$1,164

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 558 sqft

Unit 5123 · Avail. Aug 22

$1,164

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 558 sqft

Unit 5316 · Avail. now

$1,204

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 558 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3114 · Avail. now

$1,883

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1252 sqft

Unit 5310 · Avail. now

$1,883

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1252 sqft

Unit 5110 · Avail. now

$1,883

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1252 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Boardwalk at Town Center.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
conference room
clubhouse
coffee bar
courtyard
24hr gym
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
community garden
dog park
elevator
fire pit
24hr maintenance
guest suite
internet access
trash valet
yoga
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today! STOP BY TODAY TO SEE OUR NEW UPGRADES! Introducing Boardwalk at Town Center, perfectly located directly on The Woodlands Waterway and within a short walk to a variety of shopping, restaurant and entertainment venues. You can expect lavish amenities and stylish upgraded interiors in a setting that is part resort and part hometown. Boardwalk at Town Center is truly a contemporary masterpiece! Amenities are plentiful at Boardwalk... you can relax by one of our two beautiful swimming pools, experience a invigorating workout in our 3000+ square foot Fitness Center, or enjoy the dramatic views from one of our Roof Terraces, and much, MUCH more. Your lifestyle just arrived at the next level!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-18 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $300
Move-in Fees: $200 Admin Fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: 1 pet:$350; 2 pets:$450
fee: 1 pet: $350; 2 pets:$450
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $15/month per pet
restrictions: The maximum weight limit is 100 pounds per apartment and aggressive breeds are prohibited.
Parking Details: Other. 3 Controlled Access parking garages with open parking. Reserved parking available. Please inquire for pricing.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Boardwalk at Town Center have any available units?
Boardwalk at Town Center has 195 units available starting at $1,164 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Boardwalk at Town Center have?
Some of Boardwalk at Town Center's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Boardwalk at Town Center currently offering any rent specials?
Boardwalk at Town Center is offering the following rent specials: Up to 6 weeks free. *call for details. (on select units)
Is Boardwalk at Town Center pet-friendly?
Yes, Boardwalk at Town Center is pet friendly.
Does Boardwalk at Town Center offer parking?
Yes, Boardwalk at Town Center offers parking.
Does Boardwalk at Town Center have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Boardwalk at Town Center offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Boardwalk at Town Center have a pool?
Yes, Boardwalk at Town Center has a pool.
Does Boardwalk at Town Center have accessible units?
No, Boardwalk at Town Center does not have accessible units.
Does Boardwalk at Town Center have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Boardwalk at Town Center has units with dishwashers.
Does Boardwalk at Town Center have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Boardwalk at Town Center has units with air conditioning.
