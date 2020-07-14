Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace furnished granite counters garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center conference room clubhouse coffee bar courtyard 24hr gym parking pool pool table bbq/grill garage hot tub community garden dog park elevator fire pit 24hr maintenance guest suite internet access trash valet yoga

We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today! STOP BY TODAY TO SEE OUR NEW UPGRADES! Introducing Boardwalk at Town Center, perfectly located directly on The Woodlands Waterway and within a short walk to a variety of shopping, restaurant and entertainment venues. You can expect lavish amenities and stylish upgraded interiors in a setting that is part resort and part hometown. Boardwalk at Town Center is truly a contemporary masterpiece! Amenities are plentiful at Boardwalk... you can relax by one of our two beautiful swimming pools, experience a invigorating workout in our 3000+ square foot Fitness Center, or enjoy the dramatic views from one of our Roof Terraces, and much, MUCH more. Your lifestyle just arrived at the next level!