Boardwalk at Town Center

Lease Length: 6-18 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $300
Move-in Fees: $200 Admin Fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: 1 pet:$350; 2 pets:$450
fee: 1 pet: $350; 2 pets:$450
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $15/month per pet
restrictions: The maximum weight limit is 100 pounds per apartment and aggressive breeds are prohibited.
Parking Details: Other. 3 Controlled Access parking garages with open parking. Reserved parking available. Please inquire for pricing.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.