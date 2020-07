Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse concierge dog park gym game room green community on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill garage package receiving cats allowed 24hr maintenance carport coffee bar conference room internet access internet cafe pool table

NEW SPECIALS: Lease by July 31, 2020 and receive up to $750 gift card on select apartment homes. The Retreat at The Woodlands Apartments offers renters the very best combo of location and lifestyle. Situated in Woodlands, Texas, not far from Houston. The Retreat at The Woodlands offers spacious apartment homes. Take a refreshing dip or just lounge around our resort-style pool. Get a work-out in at the State of the Art Fitness Center. Enjoy the fresh air while entertaining your guests in our BBQ Area or recharge after a long day sitting fireside in our Grand Great Room. THE WOODLANDS is a registered trademark of The Woodlands Land Development Company, L.P. Used under license.