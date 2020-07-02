All apartments in The Woodlands
6 Wood Drake Place

6 Wood Drake Place · No Longer Available
Location

6 Wood Drake Place, The Woodlands, TX 77375
Creekside Park

Amenities

This location is a hidden gem with no neighbors behind and beautiful water views. Fantastic floor plan with master down and game room up.Gorgeous hardwood floors in the entry, dining, living, master, game room, and stairs. Living room has two story ceilings and tons of light. Color palette throughout home is light neutral colors. Back patio has been extended for a large space. Enjoy the covered front porch. This location is close to Grand Pkwy 99 for ease of commuting. Close to local parks.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6 Wood Drake Place have any available units?
6 Wood Drake Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Woodlands, TX.
What amenities does 6 Wood Drake Place have?
Some of 6 Wood Drake Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6 Wood Drake Place currently offering any rent specials?
6 Wood Drake Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6 Wood Drake Place pet-friendly?
No, 6 Wood Drake Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in The Woodlands.
Does 6 Wood Drake Place offer parking?
Yes, 6 Wood Drake Place offers parking.
Does 6 Wood Drake Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6 Wood Drake Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6 Wood Drake Place have a pool?
No, 6 Wood Drake Place does not have a pool.
Does 6 Wood Drake Place have accessible units?
No, 6 Wood Drake Place does not have accessible units.
Does 6 Wood Drake Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6 Wood Drake Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 6 Wood Drake Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 6 Wood Drake Place does not have units with air conditioning.

