6 Wood Drake Place

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range Property Amenities game room parking

This location is a hidden gem with no neighbors behind and beautiful water views. Fantastic floor plan with master down and game room up.Gorgeous hardwood floors in the entry, dining, living, master, game room, and stairs. Living room has two story ceilings and tons of light. Color palette throughout home is light neutral colors. Back patio has been extended for a large space. Enjoy the covered front porch. This location is close to Grand Pkwy 99 for ease of commuting. Close to local parks.