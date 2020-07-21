All apartments in The Woodlands
The Woodlands, TX
The Mill
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:00 PM

The Mill

Open Now until 6pm
780 Sawdust Road · (832) 400-3576
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

780 Sawdust Road, The Woodlands, TX 77380
Grogan's Mill

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 227 · Avail. Aug 24

$979

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 612 sqft

Unit 319 · Avail. Aug 24

$1,025

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 612 sqft

Unit 325 · Avail. Aug 24

$1,188

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 792 sqft

See 22+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 226 · Avail. Aug 24

$1,438

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1069 sqft

Unit 126 · Avail. Aug 24

$1,463

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1069 sqft

Unit 402 · Avail. Aug 24

$1,480

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1134 sqft

See 21+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Mill.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
bathtub
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
elevator
24hr gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
package receiving
trash valet
accessible
cc payments
e-payments
key fob access
online portal
smoke-free community
Coming home to The Mill is an invitation to experience urban living reimagined. Historic and modern, rustic and elegant, convenience and comfort — that’s life at our warm, luxury apartment community in Grogan’s Mill, The Woodlands’ first village designed for an authentic lifestyle. Conveniently located between The Woodlands Town Center and Springwoods Village, residents have walkable access to premier shopping, dining, and entertainment.

Our stunning collection of studio, one-, and two-bedroom apartments in The Woodlands, TX were each meticulously crafted with thoughtful amenities and artisanal finishes. Spacious floor plans boast natural stone counters, stylish pendant lighting, relaxing garden tubs, chef-inspired kitchens perfect for entertaining, and more. The Mill creates a true sense of haven and the perfect place to call home — a unique opportunity to connect with nature, neighbors, and community.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 11-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $500
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250
fee: $250
limit: 2
rent: $20
restrictions: 100 lbs total weight limit non-aggressive breeds only
Parking Details: Parking Lot. Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Mill have any available units?
The Mill has 49 units available starting at $979 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does The Mill have?
Some of The Mill's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Mill currently offering any rent specials?
The Mill is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Mill pet-friendly?
Yes, The Mill is pet friendly.
Does The Mill offer parking?
Yes, The Mill offers parking.
Does The Mill have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Mill offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Mill have a pool?
Yes, The Mill has a pool.
Does The Mill have accessible units?
Yes, The Mill has accessible units.
Does The Mill have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Mill has units with dishwashers.
Does The Mill have units with air conditioning?
Yes, The Mill has units with air conditioning.
