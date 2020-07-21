Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors ceiling fan garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse elevator 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill garage internet access package receiving trash valet accessible cc payments e-payments key fob access online portal smoke-free community

Coming home to The Mill is an invitation to experience urban living reimagined. Historic and modern, rustic and elegant, convenience and comfort — that’s life at our warm, luxury apartment community in Grogan’s Mill, The Woodlands’ first village designed for an authentic lifestyle. Conveniently located between The Woodlands Town Center and Springwoods Village, residents have walkable access to premier shopping, dining, and entertainment.



Our stunning collection of studio, one-, and two-bedroom apartments in The Woodlands, TX were each meticulously crafted with thoughtful amenities and artisanal finishes. Spacious floor plans boast natural stone counters, stylish pendant lighting, relaxing garden tubs, chef-inspired kitchens perfect for entertaining, and more. The Mill creates a true sense of haven and the perfect place to call home — a unique opportunity to connect with nature, neighbors, and community.