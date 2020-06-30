35 Purple Martin Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities accessible game room parking pool garage hot tub

Come see this wonderful stone exterior Lifeforms home in the much sought after Haydens Run in the Woodlands.The inviting covered porch and the lush landscaping contribute to the welcoming atmosphere that greets you when you arrive home!The house features high ceiling, open floor plan, and freshly painted interior. The island kitchen over looks the back yard and waterfall pool & spa-tub. The living room includes a stone fireplace which is next to the formal dining room and study.The master bed room has vaulted ceilings and an updated bathroom with double vanities, whirpool tub and separate shower. There are 3 other bedrooms and a game room on the second level. Enjoy the bug free screened in back porch with a awesome view of the pool and spa back yard. If you are looking for that woodlands life style then this is for you, the neighborhood park is just steps away.. Don't pass this one up !!