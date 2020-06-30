All apartments in The Woodlands
/
The Woodlands, TX
/
35 Purple Martin Place
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

35 Purple Martin Place

35 Purple Martin Place · No Longer Available
Location

35 Purple Martin Place, The Woodlands, TX 77381
Cochran's Crossing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
game room
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Come see this wonderful stone exterior Lifeforms home in the much sought after Haydens Run in the Woodlands.The inviting covered porch and the lush landscaping contribute to the welcoming atmosphere that greets you when you arrive home!The house features high ceiling, open floor plan, and freshly painted interior. The island kitchen over looks the back yard and waterfall pool & spa-tub. The living room includes a stone fireplace which is next to the formal dining room and study.The master bed room has vaulted ceilings and an updated bathroom with double vanities, whirpool tub and separate shower. There are 3 other bedrooms and a game room on the second level. Enjoy the bug free screened in back porch with a awesome view of the pool and spa back yard. If you are looking for that woodlands life style then this is for you, the neighborhood park is just steps away.. Don't pass this one up !!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 35 Purple Martin Place have any available units?
35 Purple Martin Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Woodlands, TX.
What amenities does 35 Purple Martin Place have?
Some of 35 Purple Martin Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 35 Purple Martin Place currently offering any rent specials?
35 Purple Martin Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 35 Purple Martin Place pet-friendly?
No, 35 Purple Martin Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in The Woodlands.
Does 35 Purple Martin Place offer parking?
Yes, 35 Purple Martin Place offers parking.
Does 35 Purple Martin Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 35 Purple Martin Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 35 Purple Martin Place have a pool?
Yes, 35 Purple Martin Place has a pool.
Does 35 Purple Martin Place have accessible units?
Yes, 35 Purple Martin Place has accessible units.
Does 35 Purple Martin Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 35 Purple Martin Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 35 Purple Martin Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 35 Purple Martin Place does not have units with air conditioning.

