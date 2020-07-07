Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters microwave refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

262 Fairwind Trail Dr - ****SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW***

Price: $1625

Security Deposit: $1425

Processing fee: $200

Utility and Maintenance reduction program: $20

Sq Feet: 2013

Bedroom: 4

Baths: 2

Heating: Central

Cooling: Central

Appliances: Microwave, Refrigerator, W&D.



Extras: Don't miss out on the opportunity to call this spacious property your next home! It's open floor plan and high ceilings will delight you. It features a spacious living area with amazing natural lighting and a lovely fireplace. The open kitchen has a pantry, more than enough cabinets and counter space, and a beautiful granite island. This gem has 4 roomy bedrooms featuring carpet floors and 2 full baths. The master bath has a separate shower and walk-in closets. Located just a few minutes away from the mall and Highway 45. Community pool access during hot summer days and more! SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW!



