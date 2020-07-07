Amenities
262 Fairwind Trail Dr - ****SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW***
Price: $1625
Security Deposit: $1425
Processing fee: $200
Utility and Maintenance reduction program: $20
Sq Feet: 2013
Bedroom: 4
Baths: 2
Heating: Central
Cooling: Central
Appliances: Microwave, Refrigerator, W&D.
Extras: Don't miss out on the opportunity to call this spacious property your next home! It's open floor plan and high ceilings will delight you. It features a spacious living area with amazing natural lighting and a lovely fireplace. The open kitchen has a pantry, more than enough cabinets and counter space, and a beautiful granite island. This gem has 4 roomy bedrooms featuring carpet floors and 2 full baths. The master bath has a separate shower and walk-in closets. Located just a few minutes away from the mall and Highway 45. Community pool access during hot summer days and more! SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW!
