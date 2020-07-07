All apartments in The Woodlands
Last updated November 13 2019 at 1:12 PM

262 Fairwind Trail Dr

262 Fairwind Trail Drive · No Longer Available
Location

262 Fairwind Trail Drive, The Woodlands, TX 77385
Harper's Landing

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
walk in closets
pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
262 Fairwind Trail Dr - ****SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW***
Please call 281-894-9111 to schedule a
showing.

Price: $1625
Security Deposit: $1425
Processing fee: $200
Utility and Maintenance reduction program: $20
Sq Feet: 2013
Bedroom: 4
Baths: 2
Heating: Central
Cooling: Central
Appliances: Microwave, Refrigerator, W&D.

Extras: Don't miss out on the opportunity to call this spacious property your next home! It's open floor plan and high ceilings will delight you. It features a spacious living area with amazing natural lighting and a lovely fireplace. The open kitchen has a pantry, more than enough cabinets and counter space, and a beautiful granite island. This gem has 4 roomy bedrooms featuring carpet floors and 2 full baths. The master bath has a separate shower and walk-in closets. Located just a few minutes away from the mall and Highway 45. Community pool access during hot summer days and more! SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW!

Real Property Management Preferred P 281.894.9111 | F 877.699.6913
Let us know how we are doing!

(RLNE3255356)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 262 Fairwind Trail Dr have any available units?
262 Fairwind Trail Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Woodlands, TX.
What amenities does 262 Fairwind Trail Dr have?
Some of 262 Fairwind Trail Dr's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 262 Fairwind Trail Dr currently offering any rent specials?
262 Fairwind Trail Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 262 Fairwind Trail Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 262 Fairwind Trail Dr is pet friendly.
Does 262 Fairwind Trail Dr offer parking?
No, 262 Fairwind Trail Dr does not offer parking.
Does 262 Fairwind Trail Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 262 Fairwind Trail Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 262 Fairwind Trail Dr have a pool?
Yes, 262 Fairwind Trail Dr has a pool.
Does 262 Fairwind Trail Dr have accessible units?
No, 262 Fairwind Trail Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 262 Fairwind Trail Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 262 Fairwind Trail Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 262 Fairwind Trail Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 262 Fairwind Trail Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

