6873 Younger Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Available for immediate move-in. Bright, open, upgraded 3 bedroom home with amazing walk-in shower, stunning kitchen, garage workshop and more! Tall, vaulted ceilings, ceiling fans, decorative lighting, built-in cabinets, granite in kitchen, marble in master bathroom, dual sinks, walk-in closets. Desirable location, quiet street, large front shade tree, fenced yard, backyard deck, 2 car garage with opener. Sorry no pets. Includes refrigerator, built-in microwave. Washer and dryer available if needed. Deposit $1800. Requirements: income 3x rent, credit 675+, positive rental history, no criminal, see application for more details. Tenant maintains yard and pays all utilities. Renters insurance strongly encouraged.