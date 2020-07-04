Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities alarm system parking pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub internet access pet friendly

GREAT LOWEST PRICE, WON'T LAST LONGER!!!

3 bed room Townhome available immediately for lease in 121 and

Plano intersection. It is conveniently located at 121 and Plano

intersection. Close to Frisco, Plano, 121, North Dallas toll way, Carrollton,

Sam Rayburn Tollway, Interstate 35E and Airport.



Description: Wonderful Townhome in desirable Cascades at the Legends development. Immaculate Move in Ready end unit with gorgeous Wood floors. Granite Counter Tops in Kitchen with large Walk in Pantry. Large Master BR with Spa like Bath. 2nd floor landing opens to lovely office-living area. Has a Large Backyard with a Covered Patio and a niche for the grill. Beautiful Community Pool and amenities. Will not last long!!!



Directions: Exit Spring Creek Pkwy from 121. S on Service Rd. Rt on Morningstar. Rt on Cresent Dr. Left on Boulder Dr. Left on Clearwater. Rt on Cedar Falls



KEY FEATURES

Address: 6325 Cedar Falls Drive The Colony - 75056-3861

Year Built: 2008

Sq Footage: 1896 sqft.

Storey : 2

Bedrooms: 3 Beds + 1 Office room

Bathrooms: 2.5 Baths

Parking: 2 Garage

Lease Duration: 1 Year (See Details Below)

Deposit: 1 month rent

Pets Policy: Cats & Dogs OK

Property Type: Townhome

Location: 121 and Plano pkwy Intersection (Opposite to Nebraska Furniture shop)

Floor: Hard wood floor and Kitchen Granite.

School District - Lewisville ISD



LEASE TERMS

Application fee pay online. Water sprinkler/Lawn mowing/Shrub Trimming are included. minimum 1 year lease. Background check for Credit history/Eviction/Criminal record. Pet rule applied Dog an cat are ok.



If interested, please get in touch with me for rent

and other details at pksahoo@yahoo.com and 214-938-7638



More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/the-colony-tx?lid=12531624



(RLNE5114100)