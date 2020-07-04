All apartments in The Colony
Find more places like 6325 Cedar Falls Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
The Colony, TX
/
6325 Cedar Falls Drive
Last updated September 22 2019 at 9:07 AM

6325 Cedar Falls Drive

6325 Cedar Falls Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
The Colony
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

6325 Cedar Falls Drive, The Colony, TX 75056

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
alarm system
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
internet access
pet friendly
GREAT LOWEST PRICE, WON'T LAST LONGER!!!
3 bed room Townhome available immediately for lease in 121 and
Plano intersection. It is conveniently located at 121 and Plano
intersection. Close to Frisco, Plano, 121, North Dallas toll way, Carrollton,
Sam Rayburn Tollway, Interstate 35E and Airport.

Description: Wonderful Townhome in desirable Cascades at the Legends development. Immaculate Move in Ready end unit with gorgeous Wood floors. Granite Counter Tops in Kitchen with large Walk in Pantry. Large Master BR with Spa like Bath. 2nd floor landing opens to lovely office-living area. Has a Large Backyard with a Covered Patio and a niche for the grill. Beautiful Community Pool and amenities. Will not last long!!!

Directions: Exit Spring Creek Pkwy from 121. S on Service Rd. Rt on Morningstar. Rt on Cresent Dr. Left on Boulder Dr. Left on Clearwater. Rt on Cedar Falls

KEY FEATURES
Address: 6325 Cedar Falls Drive The Colony - 75056-3861
Year Built: 2008
Sq Footage: 1896 sqft.
Storey : 2
Bedrooms: 3 Beds + 1 Office room
Bathrooms: 2.5 Baths
Parking: 2 Garage
Lease Duration: 1 Year (See Details Below)
Deposit: 1 month rent
Pets Policy: Cats & Dogs OK
Property Type: Townhome
Location: 121 and Plano pkwy Intersection (Opposite to Nebraska Furniture shop)
Floor: Hard wood floor and Kitchen Granite.
School District - Lewisville ISD

LEASE TERMS
Application fee pay online. Water sprinkler/Lawn mowing/Shrub Trimming are included. minimum 1 year lease. Background check for Credit history/Eviction/Criminal record. Pet rule applied Dog an cat are ok.

If interested, please get in touch with me for rent
and other details at pksahoo@yahoo.com and 214-938-7638

More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/the-colony-tx?lid=12531624

(RLNE5114100)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6325 Cedar Falls Drive have any available units?
6325 Cedar Falls Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Colony, TX.
How much is rent in The Colony, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly The Colony Rent Report.
What amenities does 6325 Cedar Falls Drive have?
Some of 6325 Cedar Falls Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6325 Cedar Falls Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6325 Cedar Falls Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6325 Cedar Falls Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6325 Cedar Falls Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6325 Cedar Falls Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6325 Cedar Falls Drive offers parking.
Does 6325 Cedar Falls Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6325 Cedar Falls Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6325 Cedar Falls Drive have a pool?
Yes, 6325 Cedar Falls Drive has a pool.
Does 6325 Cedar Falls Drive have accessible units?
No, 6325 Cedar Falls Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6325 Cedar Falls Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6325 Cedar Falls Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Atlantic Stonebriar
5620 S Colony Blvd
The Colony, TX 75056
Lakeyard District
2570 Lake Ridge Rd
The Colony, TX 75056
The Hudson At Austin Ranch
3075 Painted Lake Cir
The Colony, TX 75056
Flatiron District at Austin Ranch
6740 Davidson St
The Colony, TX 75024
The Boat House
2875 Painted Lake Cir
The Colony, TX 75056
Estancia at Morningstar
6399 Morningstar Dr
The Colony, TX 75056

Similar Pages

The Colony 1 BedroomsThe Colony 2 Bedrooms
The Colony 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsThe Colony 3 Bedrooms
The Colony Apartments under $1,200

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TXAddison, TXWylie, TXCleburne, TXHurst, TX
Burleson, TXWeatherford, TXCorinth, TXDuncanville, TXGreenville, TXBenbrook, TXLittle Elm, TXSachse, TXMidlothian, TXWhite Settlement, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District