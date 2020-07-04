All apartments in The Colony
6305 Hilltop Drive

Location

6305 Hilltop Drive, The Colony, TX 75056

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
garage
5 Bedroom home offers and Elegant entryway which opens to a light and bright floor plan for easy entertaining. Plantation shutters, granite counters, 3 living areas not including 5th bedroom which could be a study, game room, family and living rooms. Jetted tub in master bath, 2 sinks, separate shower, vaulted ceilings in owners retreat. Large backyard offers covered patio and 8' fence. Frig included. Enjoy a community pool just steps away and the Legends Bend community is located near Spring Creek and 121 Hwy. Apply online

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6305 Hilltop Drive have any available units?
6305 Hilltop Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Colony, TX.
How much is rent in The Colony, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly The Colony Rent Report.
What amenities does 6305 Hilltop Drive have?
Some of 6305 Hilltop Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6305 Hilltop Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6305 Hilltop Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6305 Hilltop Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6305 Hilltop Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in The Colony.
Does 6305 Hilltop Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6305 Hilltop Drive offers parking.
Does 6305 Hilltop Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6305 Hilltop Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6305 Hilltop Drive have a pool?
Yes, 6305 Hilltop Drive has a pool.
Does 6305 Hilltop Drive have accessible units?
No, 6305 Hilltop Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6305 Hilltop Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6305 Hilltop Drive has units with dishwashers.

