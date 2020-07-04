6305 Hilltop Drive

Amenities

5 Bedroom home offers and Elegant entryway which opens to a light and bright floor plan for easy entertaining. Plantation shutters, granite counters, 3 living areas not including 5th bedroom which could be a study, game room, family and living rooms. Jetted tub in master bath, 2 sinks, separate shower, vaulted ceilings in owners retreat. Large backyard offers covered patio and 8' fence. Frig included. Enjoy a community pool just steps away and the Legends Bend community is located near Spring Creek and 121 Hwy. Apply online