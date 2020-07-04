5804 Concord Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

Stunning Home in sought after Legend Bend! Conveniently located off of 121 in The Colony. Home Features 3 Bdrms, 2 Baths, 2 Car Gar + Study, Formal Dining & POOL & SPA. Updates Include: Kitchen Counters & Backsplash, Hardwood Flooring, Surround Sound & Decorative Lighting. Stunning Open Entry Flanked by the Light & Bright Formal Dining & Large Office with French Doors & Crown Molding. Family Room w'Wood Burning Stone FP is Open to the Spacious Kitchen with Breakfast Bar, Island, SS Appl's & Walk In Pantry. Master Suite w' Walk In Shower, His & Her Sinks & Generous Closet. 2 Great Size Secondary Bedrooms. Backyard Boasts Oversized Covered Back Patio, Heated Pool & Spa, Yard Space & Board on Board Privacy Fence!!