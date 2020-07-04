All apartments in The Colony
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5804 Concord Lane

5804 Concord Lane · No Longer Available
Location

5804 Concord Lane, The Colony, TX 75056

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Stunning Home in sought after Legend Bend! Conveniently located off of 121 in The Colony. Home Features 3 Bdrms, 2 Baths, 2 Car Gar + Study, Formal Dining & POOL & SPA. Updates Include: Kitchen Counters & Backsplash, Hardwood Flooring, Surround Sound & Decorative Lighting. Stunning Open Entry Flanked by the Light & Bright Formal Dining & Large Office with French Doors & Crown Molding. Family Room w'Wood Burning Stone FP is Open to the Spacious Kitchen with Breakfast Bar, Island, SS Appl's & Walk In Pantry. Master Suite w' Walk In Shower, His & Her Sinks & Generous Closet. 2 Great Size Secondary Bedrooms. Backyard Boasts Oversized Covered Back Patio, Heated Pool & Spa, Yard Space & Board on Board Privacy Fence!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5804 Concord Lane have any available units?
5804 Concord Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Colony, TX.
How much is rent in The Colony, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly The Colony Rent Report.
What amenities does 5804 Concord Lane have?
Some of 5804 Concord Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5804 Concord Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5804 Concord Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5804 Concord Lane pet-friendly?
No, 5804 Concord Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in The Colony.
Does 5804 Concord Lane offer parking?
Yes, 5804 Concord Lane offers parking.
Does 5804 Concord Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5804 Concord Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5804 Concord Lane have a pool?
Yes, 5804 Concord Lane has a pool.
Does 5804 Concord Lane have accessible units?
No, 5804 Concord Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5804 Concord Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5804 Concord Lane has units with dishwashers.

