5644 Powers Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Adorable home has been lovingly renovated! Quiet and friendly neighborhood. Laminate Hardwoods in all the living areas plus one bedroom with french doors, updated fixtures and ceiling fans in all rooms. The house has been well-cared for by Owner who installed top-of-the-line Low-E Simonton windows and Carrier HVAC system in 2017, ensuring the house stays cool at low energy costs. Stunning kitchen opens to the living and dining areas and boasts granite tops, tile floors, SS appliances, and stone backsplash. Both baths updated with designer tile and granite top. Perfect location in the heart of The Colony! Close to schools, shopping, Nebraska Furniture Mart, Entertainment & work in the popular 121 corridors!