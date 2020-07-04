All apartments in The Colony
5644 Powers Street
Last updated August 23 2019 at 10:56 AM

5644 Powers Street

5644 Powers Street · No Longer Available
Location

5644 Powers Street, The Colony, TX 75056

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Adorable home has been lovingly renovated! Quiet and friendly neighborhood. Laminate Hardwoods in all the living areas plus one bedroom with french doors, updated fixtures and ceiling fans in all rooms. The house has been well-cared for by Owner who installed top-of-the-line Low-E Simonton windows and Carrier HVAC system in 2017, ensuring the house stays cool at low energy costs. Stunning kitchen opens to the living and dining areas and boasts granite tops, tile floors, SS appliances, and stone backsplash. Both baths updated with designer tile and granite top. Perfect location in the heart of The Colony! Close to schools, shopping, Nebraska Furniture Mart, Entertainment & work in the popular 121 corridors!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5644 Powers Street have any available units?
5644 Powers Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Colony, TX.
How much is rent in The Colony, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly The Colony Rent Report.
What amenities does 5644 Powers Street have?
Some of 5644 Powers Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5644 Powers Street currently offering any rent specials?
5644 Powers Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5644 Powers Street pet-friendly?
No, 5644 Powers Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in The Colony.
Does 5644 Powers Street offer parking?
Yes, 5644 Powers Street offers parking.
Does 5644 Powers Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5644 Powers Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5644 Powers Street have a pool?
No, 5644 Powers Street does not have a pool.
Does 5644 Powers Street have accessible units?
No, 5644 Powers Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5644 Powers Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5644 Powers Street has units with dishwashers.

