Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Beautiful and updated home! A wonderful and spacious kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and a beautiful stone like backsplash. New and beautiful wood like flooring throughout the main living areas and kitchen area. Updates also include new painting throughout the home, new carpets, and redesigned bathroom. A great floorpan that would make a lovely home for you. Move-in ready!!