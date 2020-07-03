All apartments in The Colony
Location

5437 Baker Drive, The Colony, TX 75056

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Perfect move-in ready home in a great location!!! This 3 Bed 2 Bath rental is a remodeled home with neutral colors, granite countertops in a modern kitchen with stainless steel range hood and fully remodeled baths. Open floor plan between kitchen and living area with wood-burning fireplace, big enough for a breakfast table. Easy to maintain ceramic tile in common areas and laminate floors in bedrooms. Located close to 121 makes this property a great place to live. Enjoy the summer under a 312 sqft covered patio with a backyard and keep your tools organized in the storage building.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5437 Baker Drive have any available units?
5437 Baker Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Colony, TX.
How much is rent in The Colony, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly The Colony Rent Report.
What amenities does 5437 Baker Drive have?
Some of 5437 Baker Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5437 Baker Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5437 Baker Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5437 Baker Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5437 Baker Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in The Colony.
Does 5437 Baker Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5437 Baker Drive offers parking.
Does 5437 Baker Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5437 Baker Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5437 Baker Drive have a pool?
No, 5437 Baker Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5437 Baker Drive have accessible units?
No, 5437 Baker Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5437 Baker Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5437 Baker Drive has units with dishwashers.

