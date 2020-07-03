All apartments in The Colony
5284 Reed Drive
5284 Reed Drive

5284 Reed Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5284 Reed Drive, The Colony, TX 75056

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This beautiful 3bd-2ba-2ga home in The Colony has been completely renovated! The home has updated paint on the interior-exterior and updated landscaping providing a welcoming curb-appeal. Your new home features gorgeous wood vinyl flooring throughout the main areas and plush new carpet in the bedrooms. We have updated the AC system and water heater to insure you are comfortable in the heat of the summer and provide efficiency. Your new kitchen has refinished white cabinets with modern countertops providing plenty of space for dining at home.

Your spacious living room and fenced backyard are great for entertaining or relaxing at home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5284 Reed Drive have any available units?
5284 Reed Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Colony, TX.
How much is rent in The Colony, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly The Colony Rent Report.
What amenities does 5284 Reed Drive have?
Some of 5284 Reed Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5284 Reed Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5284 Reed Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5284 Reed Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5284 Reed Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in The Colony.
Does 5284 Reed Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5284 Reed Drive offers parking.
Does 5284 Reed Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5284 Reed Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5284 Reed Drive have a pool?
No, 5284 Reed Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5284 Reed Drive have accessible units?
No, 5284 Reed Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5284 Reed Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5284 Reed Drive has units with dishwashers.

