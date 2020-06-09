All apartments in The Colony
5101 Aztec Drive
5101 Aztec Drive

5101 Aztec Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5101 Aztec Drive, The Colony, TX 75056

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Available March 1st! This home has recently (2017) updated flooring,tile,paint,cabinets,granite,appliances,bathrooms,doors,lighting and the list goes on! Centrally located within minutes of the Dallas North Tollway, 121, and I-35 for easy access to anywhere in the metroplex. This gem is also only about a 5 minute drive from all of the retail, restaurants, movies, etc located off 121 around the new Grandscape center and nearby Shops of Legacy and Frisco. For those with kids, you are within easy walking or bike riding distance from Camey Elementary and The Colony High School!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5101 Aztec Drive have any available units?
5101 Aztec Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Colony, TX.
How much is rent in The Colony, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly The Colony Rent Report.
What amenities does 5101 Aztec Drive have?
Some of 5101 Aztec Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5101 Aztec Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5101 Aztec Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5101 Aztec Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5101 Aztec Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in The Colony.
Does 5101 Aztec Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5101 Aztec Drive offers parking.
Does 5101 Aztec Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5101 Aztec Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5101 Aztec Drive have a pool?
No, 5101 Aztec Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5101 Aztec Drive have accessible units?
No, 5101 Aztec Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5101 Aztec Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5101 Aztec Drive has units with dishwashers.

