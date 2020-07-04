5101 Aztec Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

This gorgeous home is ready for it's new family! This home has recently (2017) updated flooring,tile,paint,cabinets,granite,appliances,bathrooms,doors,lighting and the list goes on! Centrally located within minutes of the Dallas North Tollway, 121, and I-35 for easy access to anywhere in the metroplex. This gem is also only about a 5 minute drive from all of the retail, restaurants, movies, etc located off 121 around the new Grandscape center and nearby Shops of Legacy and Frisco. For those with kids, you are within easy walking or bike riding distance from Camey Elementary and The Colony High School!