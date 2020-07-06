5049 Shannon Drive

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors garage recently renovated walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace granite counters hardwood floors walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Stunning and Beautiful 3 bed 2 bath renovated open floor plan home with rich wood flooring throughout the entire house. You will enjoy your spacious modern kitchen, living and dining areas. The Kitchen features granite countertops with backsplash & new SS appliances. The master bedroom showcases an updated bath with multiple shower heads (1 rainfall) & marble floor. This home is upgraded w energy efficient & premium vinyl windows. New roof, HVAC & water heaters replaced in 2017. The garage is remodeled w showcase flooring. This house is conveniently located in the center of The Colony, 10 minutes from 121, Lake Lewisville, NFM, and popular eateries & dining. MUST SEE NOW! THIS RENTAL WILL NOT LAST LONG!!!!

This 1 story custom home is Updated and Darling! A 3 bedroom home is ready for occupancy. Granite counters, wood burning fireplace, walk in closets, ceiling fans, garage door opener, fenced yard, storage shed. Apply online newgenproperties.managebuilding.com