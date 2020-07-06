All apartments in The Colony
Last updated March 12 2020 at 9:01 PM

5049 Shannon Drive

5049 Shannon Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5049 Shannon Drive, The Colony, TX 75056

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Stunning and Beautiful 3 bed 2 bath renovated open floor plan home with rich wood flooring throughout the entire house. You will enjoy your spacious modern kitchen, living and dining areas. The Kitchen features granite countertops with backsplash & new SS appliances. The master bedroom showcases an updated bath with multiple shower heads (1 rainfall) & marble floor. This home is upgraded w energy efficient & premium vinyl windows. New roof, HVAC & water heaters replaced in 2017. The garage is remodeled w showcase flooring. This house is conveniently located in the center of The Colony, 10 minutes from 121, Lake Lewisville, NFM, and popular eateries & dining. MUST SEE NOW! THIS RENTAL WILL NOT LAST LONG!!!!
This 1 story custom home is Updated and Darling! A 3 bedroom home is ready for occupancy. Granite counters, wood burning fireplace, walk in closets, ceiling fans, garage door opener, fenced yard, storage shed. Apply online newgenproperties.managebuilding.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5049 Shannon Drive have any available units?
5049 Shannon Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Colony, TX.
How much is rent in The Colony, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly The Colony Rent Report.
What amenities does 5049 Shannon Drive have?
Some of 5049 Shannon Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5049 Shannon Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5049 Shannon Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5049 Shannon Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5049 Shannon Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in The Colony.
Does 5049 Shannon Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5049 Shannon Drive offers parking.
Does 5049 Shannon Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5049 Shannon Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5049 Shannon Drive have a pool?
No, 5049 Shannon Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5049 Shannon Drive have accessible units?
No, 5049 Shannon Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5049 Shannon Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5049 Shannon Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

