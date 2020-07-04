5016 Strickland Avenue

Amenities

This renovated lease is ready for you to make it home. With wood flooring and tile throughout and a carpeted bonus room. This home has 3 spacious bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Also includes huge backyard with patio. The kitchen consist of brand new stainless steel appliances with a large window that overlooks the backyard. Home is located 5 minutes from Sam Rayburn (Highway 121) lots of restaurants and shops less than 10 minutes away. You don't want to miss this one come take a look!