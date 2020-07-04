All apartments in The Colony
Find more places like 5016 Strickland Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
The Colony, TX
/
5016 Strickland Avenue
Last updated July 15 2019 at 10:59 PM

5016 Strickland Avenue

5016 Strickland Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
The Colony
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

5016 Strickland Avenue, The Colony, TX 75056

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
This renovated lease is ready for you to make it home. With wood flooring and tile throughout and a carpeted bonus room. This home has 3 spacious bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Also includes huge backyard with patio. The kitchen consist of brand new stainless steel appliances with a large window that overlooks the backyard. Home is located 5 minutes from Sam Rayburn (Highway 121) lots of restaurants and shops less than 10 minutes away. You don't want to miss this one come take a look!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5016 Strickland Avenue have any available units?
5016 Strickland Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Colony, TX.
How much is rent in The Colony, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly The Colony Rent Report.
What amenities does 5016 Strickland Avenue have?
Some of 5016 Strickland Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5016 Strickland Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5016 Strickland Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5016 Strickland Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5016 Strickland Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in The Colony.
Does 5016 Strickland Avenue offer parking?
No, 5016 Strickland Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 5016 Strickland Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5016 Strickland Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5016 Strickland Avenue have a pool?
No, 5016 Strickland Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5016 Strickland Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5016 Strickland Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5016 Strickland Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5016 Strickland Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Hudson At Austin Ranch
3075 Painted Lake Cir
The Colony, TX 75056
Lakeyard District
2570 Lake Ridge Rd
The Colony, TX 75056
Estancia at Morningstar
6399 Morningstar Dr
The Colony, TX 75056
The Boat House
2875 Painted Lake Cir
The Colony, TX 75056
The Atlantic Stonebriar
5620 S Colony Blvd
The Colony, TX 75056
Flatiron District at Austin Ranch
6740 Davidson St
The Colony, TX 75024

Similar Pages

The Colony 1 BedroomsThe Colony 2 Bedrooms
The Colony 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsThe Colony 3 Bedrooms
The Colony Apartments under $1,200

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TXAddison, TXWylie, TXCleburne, TXHurst, TX
Burleson, TXWeatherford, TXCorinth, TXDuncanville, TXGreenville, TXBenbrook, TXLittle Elm, TXSachse, TXMidlothian, TXWhite Settlement, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District