5016 Strickland Avenue

This renovated lease is ready for you to make it home. With wood flooring and tile throughout and a carpeted bonus room. This home has 3 spacious bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Also includes huge backyard with patio. The kitchen consist of brand new stainless steel appliances with a large window that overlooks the backyard. Home is located 5 minutes from Sam Rayburn (Highway 121) lots of restaurants and shops less than 10 minutes away. You don't want to miss this one come take a look!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
