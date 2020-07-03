All apartments in The Colony
4924 Walker Drive

4924 Walker Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4924 Walker Drive, The Colony, TX 75056

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Wonderful home nestled in the heart of The Colony. Clean and ready for move in. Front Family room has ceiling fan and brick fireplace. Kitchen has tile counters, stainless appliances, and opens to the family room. Nice sized fenced backyard. Close to Major Highways, Family Activities, & Shopping. App fee $50 in CERTIFIED FUNDS payable to listing agent for each adult applicant 18 and over. Use TAR Lease Application & submit copies of PHOTO ID with app. We prepare the lease. Pets are case by case.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4924 Walker Drive have any available units?
4924 Walker Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Colony, TX.
How much is rent in The Colony, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly The Colony Rent Report.
What amenities does 4924 Walker Drive have?
Some of 4924 Walker Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4924 Walker Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4924 Walker Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4924 Walker Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4924 Walker Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4924 Walker Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4924 Walker Drive offers parking.
Does 4924 Walker Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4924 Walker Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4924 Walker Drive have a pool?
No, 4924 Walker Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4924 Walker Drive have accessible units?
No, 4924 Walker Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4924 Walker Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4924 Walker Drive has units with dishwashers.

