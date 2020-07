Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful and Clean, near 121, schools, shopping. Recently remodeled with new granite counter tops, new kitchen cabinets, new ceramic tile flooring in kitchen and hallways, new showers and vanities, new light fixtures and ceiling fans, wood laminate in living areas, new wood privacy fence. Exterior painting Show and lease. Tenants must have good credit, good rental history. Liability Insurance due before move-in.