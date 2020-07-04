All apartments in The Colony
4820 Wheeler Dr
Last updated September 9 2019 at 10:38 PM

4820 Wheeler Dr

4820 Wheeler Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4820 Wheeler Drive, The Colony, TX 75056

Amenities

recently renovated
walk in closets
ceiling fan
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This recently updated 3-2-2 home located in The Colony, TX is move in ready. Living room features new carpet flooring & a beautiful brick fireplace with wooden mantle. Kitchen features plenty of cabinet space, neutral colored counter tops and a large pantry. Spacious master bedroom with double walk in closets and ceiling fan. Home has fresh paint and new carpet throughout. Call today to schedule a showing! For FAQ's and online application visit www.specializeddallas.com

https://www.insidemaps.com/app/walkthrough-v2/?projectId=i5GKQPWRaj&env=production

Garrett George, leasing agent
Specialized Property Management #375514
469-754-8195

We provide full service property management for more information please visit www.specializeddallas.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4820 Wheeler Dr have any available units?
4820 Wheeler Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Colony, TX.
How much is rent in The Colony, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly The Colony Rent Report.
What amenities does 4820 Wheeler Dr have?
Some of 4820 Wheeler Dr's amenities include recently renovated, walk in closets, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4820 Wheeler Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4820 Wheeler Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4820 Wheeler Dr pet-friendly?
No, 4820 Wheeler Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in The Colony.
Does 4820 Wheeler Dr offer parking?
No, 4820 Wheeler Dr does not offer parking.
Does 4820 Wheeler Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4820 Wheeler Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4820 Wheeler Dr have a pool?
No, 4820 Wheeler Dr does not have a pool.
Does 4820 Wheeler Dr have accessible units?
No, 4820 Wheeler Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4820 Wheeler Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 4820 Wheeler Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

