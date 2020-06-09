All apartments in The Colony
4808 Jennings Drive
Last updated April 8 2020 at 4:07 PM

4808 Jennings Drive

4808 Jennings Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4808 Jennings Drive, The Colony, TX 75056

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
*It is a scam if you see this home listed at a lower price. Please refer to MLS or our website for accurate description and features* Charming 4 bed, 2 bath, 2,123 sq ft, 1 story home in The Colony close to Lions Club Park! Spacious living room with fireplace! Open kitchen concept and a wet bar in dining area with cabinets and granite countertops . Master suite with attached bathroom. Spacious backyard with covered patio, great for family gatherings! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!

Please report any fraudulent listings.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4808 Jennings Drive have any available units?
4808 Jennings Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Colony, TX.
How much is rent in The Colony, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly The Colony Rent Report.
What amenities does 4808 Jennings Drive have?
Some of 4808 Jennings Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4808 Jennings Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4808 Jennings Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4808 Jennings Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4808 Jennings Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4808 Jennings Drive offer parking?
No, 4808 Jennings Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4808 Jennings Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4808 Jennings Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4808 Jennings Drive have a pool?
No, 4808 Jennings Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4808 Jennings Drive have accessible units?
No, 4808 Jennings Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4808 Jennings Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4808 Jennings Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

