Home
/
The Colony, TX
/
4144 Driscoll Drive
4144 Driscoll Drive

4144 Driscoll Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4144 Driscoll Drive, The Colony, TX 75056

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Crisp, clean, bright, open 3 bed home ready for move-in June 1. Remodeled kitchen, granite counters. Updated carpet, ceramic tile, luxury vinyl plank flooring. Ceiling fans, LED lights, dual master sinks, walk-in closet. Sprinklers, energy efficient vinyl windows, tall fence. Desirable Ethridge Elementary. One small dog considered with $350 deposit and $150 one-time fee, sorry no large dogs or cats. Tenant supplies refrigerator, washer, dryer. Tenant pays all utilities and maintains yard. Security deposit $1,675. Application criteria: income 3x rent, credit 650+ but scores under 650 may be considered with additional deposit, positive rental history, no criminal, application fee $39 per adult. *Non-smokers only*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4144 Driscoll Drive have any available units?
4144 Driscoll Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Colony, TX.
How much is rent in The Colony, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly The Colony Rent Report.
What amenities does 4144 Driscoll Drive have?
Some of 4144 Driscoll Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4144 Driscoll Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4144 Driscoll Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4144 Driscoll Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4144 Driscoll Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4144 Driscoll Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4144 Driscoll Drive offers parking.
Does 4144 Driscoll Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4144 Driscoll Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4144 Driscoll Drive have a pool?
No, 4144 Driscoll Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4144 Driscoll Drive have accessible units?
No, 4144 Driscoll Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4144 Driscoll Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4144 Driscoll Drive has units with dishwashers.

