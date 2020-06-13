4144 Driscoll Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Crisp, clean, bright, open 3 bed home ready for move-in June 1. Remodeled kitchen, granite counters. Updated carpet, ceramic tile, luxury vinyl plank flooring. Ceiling fans, LED lights, dual master sinks, walk-in closet. Sprinklers, energy efficient vinyl windows, tall fence. Desirable Ethridge Elementary. One small dog considered with $350 deposit and $150 one-time fee, sorry no large dogs or cats. Tenant supplies refrigerator, washer, dryer. Tenant pays all utilities and maintains yard. Security deposit $1,675. Application criteria: income 3x rent, credit 650+ but scores under 650 may be considered with additional deposit, positive rental history, no criminal, application fee $39 per adult. *Non-smokers only*