The Colony, TX
2403 Siskiyou St
Last updated April 16 2020 at 9:48 AM

2403 Siskiyou St

2403 Siskiyou St · No Longer Available
Location

2403 Siskiyou St, The Colony, TX 75056

Amenities

pet friendly
new construction
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
new construction
Waived $49/per adult app fee for a limited time!

New Construction Townhome! In a great growing location near the Sam Rayburn Tollway. 3 Bedroom townhome with 2.5 baths and a secluded outdoor space! Be the first to live in this luxury townhouse! Available Now!

Rental Terms:
$49 Application Fee per adult.
One-time Resident Admin Fee of $50.00
Pet fees and restrictions apply, all pets must be registered at www.petscreening.com - please inquire.
Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.

You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or 833-367-6963.
We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co

(RLNE5558316)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2403 Siskiyou St have any available units?
2403 Siskiyou St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Colony, TX.
How much is rent in The Colony, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly The Colony Rent Report.
Is 2403 Siskiyou St currently offering any rent specials?
2403 Siskiyou St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2403 Siskiyou St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2403 Siskiyou St is pet friendly.
Does 2403 Siskiyou St offer parking?
No, 2403 Siskiyou St does not offer parking.
Does 2403 Siskiyou St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2403 Siskiyou St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2403 Siskiyou St have a pool?
No, 2403 Siskiyou St does not have a pool.
Does 2403 Siskiyou St have accessible units?
No, 2403 Siskiyou St does not have accessible units.
Does 2403 Siskiyou St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2403 Siskiyou St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2403 Siskiyou St have units with air conditioning?
No, 2403 Siskiyou St does not have units with air conditioning.

