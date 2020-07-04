2403 Siskiyou St

Amenities

pet friendly new construction

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly new construction

Waived $49/per adult app fee for a limited time!



New Construction Townhome! In a great growing location near the Sam Rayburn Tollway. 3 Bedroom townhome with 2.5 baths and a secluded outdoor space! Be the first to live in this luxury townhouse! Available Now!



Rental Terms:

$49 Application Fee per adult.

One-time Resident Admin Fee of $50.00

Pet fees and restrictions apply, all pets must be registered at www.petscreening.com - please inquire.

Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.



You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or 833-367-6963.

We look forward to connecting with you!



Mynd Management

Equal Opportunity Housing

License #02014508



-Fast Online Application

-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service

-Affordable Renter's Insurance



www.mynd.co



(RLNE5558316)