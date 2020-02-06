628 TERRELL RD

Amenities
Rare opportunity on a very prestigious street. Open plan on a huge lot. Gorgeous hardwood floors, exquisite detail, fireplace w/ mantle & natural light. Dining room has chandelier & bay window. Chef's kitchen w/gas cooking, Jenn-Air dishwasher, pantry, double oven, stainless prep space & fridge w/ ice maker. Additional living w/ceiling fan & double doors to the deck & backyard. Big bedrooms w/natural light & hardwoods. Storage space, easy access to shopping, dining & parks. Off-street parking & 1 car garage