Terrell Hills, TX
628 TERRELL RD
Last updated February 6 2020 at 10:38 AM

628 TERRELL RD

628 Terrell Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

628 Terrell Road, Terrell Hills, TX 78209
Terrell Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Rare opportunity on a very prestigious street. Open plan on a huge lot. Gorgeous hardwood floors, exquisite detail, fireplace w/ mantle & natural light. Dining room has chandelier & bay window. Chef's kitchen w/gas cooking, Jenn-Air dishwasher, pantry, double oven, stainless prep space & fridge w/ ice maker. Additional living w/ceiling fan & double doors to the deck & backyard. Big bedrooms w/natural light & hardwoods. Storage space, easy access to shopping, dining & parks. Off-street parking & 1 car garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 628 TERRELL RD have any available units?
628 TERRELL RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Terrell Hills, TX.
What amenities does 628 TERRELL RD have?
Some of 628 TERRELL RD's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 628 TERRELL RD currently offering any rent specials?
628 TERRELL RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 628 TERRELL RD pet-friendly?
No, 628 TERRELL RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Terrell Hills.
Does 628 TERRELL RD offer parking?
Yes, 628 TERRELL RD offers parking.
Does 628 TERRELL RD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 628 TERRELL RD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 628 TERRELL RD have a pool?
No, 628 TERRELL RD does not have a pool.
Does 628 TERRELL RD have accessible units?
No, 628 TERRELL RD does not have accessible units.
Does 628 TERRELL RD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 628 TERRELL RD has units with dishwashers.
Does 628 TERRELL RD have units with air conditioning?
No, 628 TERRELL RD does not have units with air conditioning.
