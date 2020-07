Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities game room parking garage

Come see this beautiful 3 yr young home close to Retama Park. House has nice size living rm, large kitchen with lots of cabinets, game room, big master bath with separate tub and shower. Nice back yard sitting on a greenbelt. Close to I-35 and the Forum shopping center. Don't wait, this one won't last long. Solar panels so very low electric bills.