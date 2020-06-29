All apartments in Selma
Find more places like 8123 MARE PASS.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Selma, TX
/
8123 MARE PASS
Last updated December 14 2019 at 6:07 AM

8123 MARE PASS

8123 Mare Pass · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Selma
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

8123 Mare Pass, Selma, TX 78154

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
stainless steel
game room
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
You'll find this this elbow lot home located in the quiet neighborhood of Retama Springs. Open the door to find no carpet downstairs, decorator colors & an open floorplan great for entertaining! Kitchen includes stainless steel appliances and oversees the covered patio with brick extension. Relax in your yard with no neighbors behind! Full bedroom/bath downstairs and expanded game room with flex space up! Master Bath features separate tub/shower and room add double sink. Don't miss this opportunity!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8123 MARE PASS have any available units?
8123 MARE PASS doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Selma, TX.
What amenities does 8123 MARE PASS have?
Some of 8123 MARE PASS's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8123 MARE PASS currently offering any rent specials?
8123 MARE PASS is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8123 MARE PASS pet-friendly?
No, 8123 MARE PASS is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Selma.
Does 8123 MARE PASS offer parking?
Yes, 8123 MARE PASS offers parking.
Does 8123 MARE PASS have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8123 MARE PASS does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8123 MARE PASS have a pool?
No, 8123 MARE PASS does not have a pool.
Does 8123 MARE PASS have accessible units?
No, 8123 MARE PASS does not have accessible units.
Does 8123 MARE PASS have units with dishwashers?
No, 8123 MARE PASS does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8123 MARE PASS have units with air conditioning?
No, 8123 MARE PASS does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lookout Hollow
16505 Lookout Road
Selma, TX 78154
Retreat at Chelsea Park
16303 Chelsea Pl
Selma, TX 78154

Similar Pages

Selma 1 BedroomsSelma 2 Bedrooms
Selma Apartments with BalconySelma Apartments with Gym
Selma Apartments with Hardwood Floors

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXAustin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TXSchertz, TX
Buda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TXAlamo Heights, TXLeon Valley, TXFloresville, TXFair Oaks Ranch, TXBalcones Heights, TXWindcrest, TXBulverde, TX
Castroville, TXWimberley, TXHelotes, TXOlmos Park, TXPleasanton, TXCibolo, TXCanyon Lake, TXMcQueeney, TXLakehills, TXTimberwood Park, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversityOur Lady of the Lake University
Saint Edward's UniversityAustin Community College District
Concordia University-Texas