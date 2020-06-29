8123 MARE PASS

Amenities
You'll find this this elbow lot home located in the quiet neighborhood of Retama Springs. Open the door to find no carpet downstairs, decorator colors & an open floorplan great for entertaining! Kitchen includes stainless steel appliances and oversees the covered patio with brick extension. Relax in your yard with no neighbors behind! Full bedroom/bath downstairs and expanded game room with flex space up! Master Bath features separate tub/shower and room add double sink. Don't miss this opportunity!