8123 MARE PASS

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking garage

You'll find this this elbow lot home located in the quiet neighborhood of Retama Springs. Open the door to find no carpet downstairs, decorator colors & an open floorplan great for entertaining! Kitchen includes stainless steel appliances and oversees the covered patio with brick extension. Relax in your yard with no neighbors behind! Full bedroom/bath downstairs and expanded game room with flex space up! Master Bath features separate tub/shower and room add double sink. Don't miss this opportunity!