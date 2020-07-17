All apartments in Selma
7814 Saratoga Knoll
Last updated July 9 2020 at 5:51 PM

7814 Saratoga Knoll

7814 Saratoga Knoll · (210) 582-5787
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7814 Saratoga Knoll, Selma, TX 78154

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,725

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1608 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. (*PLEASE NOTE: Resident will be billed $150/month for pool maintenance fee IF this home has a pool.) Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7814 Saratoga Knoll have any available units?
7814 Saratoga Knoll has a unit available for $1,725 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 7814 Saratoga Knoll currently offering any rent specials?
7814 Saratoga Knoll is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7814 Saratoga Knoll pet-friendly?
No, 7814 Saratoga Knoll is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Selma.
Does 7814 Saratoga Knoll offer parking?
No, 7814 Saratoga Knoll does not offer parking.
Does 7814 Saratoga Knoll have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7814 Saratoga Knoll does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7814 Saratoga Knoll have a pool?
Yes, 7814 Saratoga Knoll has a pool.
Does 7814 Saratoga Knoll have accessible units?
No, 7814 Saratoga Knoll does not have accessible units.
Does 7814 Saratoga Knoll have units with dishwashers?
No, 7814 Saratoga Knoll does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7814 Saratoga Knoll have units with air conditioning?
No, 7814 Saratoga Knoll does not have units with air conditioning.
