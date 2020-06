Amenities

patio / balcony garage recently renovated stainless steel refrigerator

Unit Amenities patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful and Updated 3bed/2bath available to make your home. It has updated floors, stainless steel appliances in kitchen and open floor plan, has an extended covered patio in the back for nice time enjoying time outside and in the shade. Refrigerator will stay with home. Home also has Water softener which makes your living better, roof is 2 years old and nicely taken care of home. Come see this home before it goes fast