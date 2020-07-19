Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities

445 Auburn Park Available 08/17/20 - This home has a great open floor plan with ceramic tile throughout 1st floor. Kitchen is filled with upgrades including granite counters and 42" cabinets. All bedrooms are large with walk-in-closets, lots of windows for natural light. A very nice sized backyard with covered patio for those evenings outdoors.

*Bonus Amenity Included* A portion of the resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have high-quality HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill, helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment, and reduces tenant liability.



(RLNE3552092)