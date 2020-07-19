All apartments in Selma
Last updated July 18 2020 at 9:55 AM

445 Auburn Park

445 Auburn Park · (210) 725-8194
Location

445 Auburn Park, Selma, TX 78154

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 445 Auburn Park · Avail. Aug 17

$1,600

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1837 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

445 Auburn Park Available 08/17/20 - This home has a great open floor plan with ceramic tile throughout 1st floor. Kitchen is filled with upgrades including granite counters and 42" cabinets. All bedrooms are large with walk-in-closets, lots of windows for natural light. A very nice sized backyard with covered patio for those evenings outdoors.
*Bonus Amenity Included* A portion of the resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have high-quality HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill, helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment, and reduces tenant liability.

(RLNE3552092)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 445 Auburn Park have any available units?
445 Auburn Park has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 445 Auburn Park have?
Some of 445 Auburn Park's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 445 Auburn Park currently offering any rent specials?
445 Auburn Park is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 445 Auburn Park pet-friendly?
No, 445 Auburn Park is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Selma.
Does 445 Auburn Park offer parking?
No, 445 Auburn Park does not offer parking.
Does 445 Auburn Park have units with washers and dryers?
No, 445 Auburn Park does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 445 Auburn Park have a pool?
No, 445 Auburn Park does not have a pool.
Does 445 Auburn Park have accessible units?
No, 445 Auburn Park does not have accessible units.
Does 445 Auburn Park have units with dishwashers?
No, 445 Auburn Park does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 445 Auburn Park have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 445 Auburn Park has units with air conditioning.
