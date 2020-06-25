303 Rustic Willow

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities game room dogs allowed pet friendly cats allowed

Beautiful 2 story 4bed/2.5bath home in Kensington Ranch! Great open floor plan, high ceilings, spacious bedrooms, game room, small office, kitchen w/ granite counter tops, and covered back patio with a wonderful backyard for family gatherings. This home has been well-maintained. Downstairs master suite with walk-in closet, master bath w/ garden tub/separate shower and double vanity. Near plenty of shopping, entertainment, and Randolph AFB. *Fridge Stays/Not Warrantied*

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.