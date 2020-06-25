All apartments in Selma
Last updated June 8 2019 at 1:04 AM

303 Rustic Willow

303 Rustic Willow · No Longer Available
Location

303 Rustic Willow, Selma, TX 78154

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
dogs allowed
pet friendly
cats allowed
Beautiful 2 story 4bed/2.5bath home in Kensington Ranch! Great open floor plan, high ceilings, spacious bedrooms, game room, small office, kitchen w/ granite counter tops, and covered back patio with a wonderful backyard for family gatherings. This home has been well-maintained. Downstairs master suite with walk-in closet, master bath w/ garden tub/separate shower and double vanity. Near plenty of shopping, entertainment, and Randolph AFB. *Fridge Stays/Not Warrantied*
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 303 Rustic Willow have any available units?
303 Rustic Willow doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Selma, TX.
What amenities does 303 Rustic Willow have?
Some of 303 Rustic Willow's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 303 Rustic Willow currently offering any rent specials?
303 Rustic Willow is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 303 Rustic Willow pet-friendly?
Yes, 303 Rustic Willow is pet friendly.
Does 303 Rustic Willow offer parking?
No, 303 Rustic Willow does not offer parking.
Does 303 Rustic Willow have units with washers and dryers?
No, 303 Rustic Willow does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 303 Rustic Willow have a pool?
No, 303 Rustic Willow does not have a pool.
Does 303 Rustic Willow have accessible units?
No, 303 Rustic Willow does not have accessible units.
Does 303 Rustic Willow have units with dishwashers?
No, 303 Rustic Willow does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 303 Rustic Willow have units with air conditioning?
No, 303 Rustic Willow does not have units with air conditioning.
