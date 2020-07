Amenities

patio / balcony garage pool clubhouse bbq/grill

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool bbq/grill garage

Lovely 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage home located in Links at Scenic Hills is a beautiful 1-story with decorative colors and flooring, a study that could be used as a formal dining-room, spacious yard, patio slab with second patio area for BBQ. Mature trees on property. Located near pool, park, golf course and shopping.