All apartments in Schertz
Find more places like 5470 Cypress Pt.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Schertz, TX
/
5470 Cypress Pt
Last updated February 5 2020 at 12:27 PM

5470 Cypress Pt

5470 Cypress Point · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Schertz
See all
Apartments with Gyms
See all
2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

5470 Cypress Point, Schertz, TX 78132

Amenities

granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
stainless steel
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Cypress point - Property Id: 199316

Come take a look at this beautiful home 4 bedroom 3 bath home! The large and open kitchen is complete with granite countertops, stainless appliances including a fridge, walk in pantry and tons of storage perfect for those cookouts on gameday! The open floor plan makes for great entertaining and having the family over and comes with a mother in law suite with its own bathroom. The master bedroom is enormous with plenty of room for a recliner or lounger and huge walk in shower and closet. Come take a look at this gem of a house!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/199316
Property Id 199316

(RLNE5451079)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5470 Cypress Pt have any available units?
5470 Cypress Pt doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Schertz, TX.
What amenities does 5470 Cypress Pt have?
Some of 5470 Cypress Pt's amenities include granite counters, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5470 Cypress Pt currently offering any rent specials?
5470 Cypress Pt is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5470 Cypress Pt pet-friendly?
Yes, 5470 Cypress Pt is pet friendly.
Does 5470 Cypress Pt offer parking?
No, 5470 Cypress Pt does not offer parking.
Does 5470 Cypress Pt have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5470 Cypress Pt does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5470 Cypress Pt have a pool?
No, 5470 Cypress Pt does not have a pool.
Does 5470 Cypress Pt have accessible units?
No, 5470 Cypress Pt does not have accessible units.
Does 5470 Cypress Pt have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5470 Cypress Pt has units with dishwashers.
Does 5470 Cypress Pt have units with air conditioning?
No, 5470 Cypress Pt does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sycamore Creek Apartments
1000 Elbel Rd
Schertz, TX 78154

Similar Pages

Schertz 2 Bedroom ApartmentsSchertz 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments
Schertz Apartments with BalconiesSchertz Apartments with Gyms
Schertz Studio ApartmentsBexar County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXAustin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TXSeguin, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXConverse, TX
Alamo Heights, TXCastle Hills, TXBee Cave, TXLakeway, TXSelma, TXLeon Valley, TXFloresville, TXBarton Creek, TXFair Oaks Ranch, TXBalcones Heights, TXWindcrest, TX
Bulverde, TXKenedy, TXCastroville, TXWimberley, TXMcQueeney, TXCanyon Lake, TXTimberwood Park, TXCibolo, TXHelotes, TXKirby, TXPleasanton, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversityOur Lady of the Lake University
Saint Edward's UniversityTexas Lutheran University
Austin Community College District