5470 Cypress Pt

Cypress point - Property Id: 199316
Come take a look at this beautiful home 4 bedroom 3 bath home! The large and open kitchen is complete with granite countertops, stainless appliances including a fridge, walk in pantry and tons of storage perfect for those cookouts on gameday! The open floor plan makes for great entertaining and having the family over and comes with a mother in law suite with its own bathroom. The master bedroom is enormous with plenty of room for a recliner or lounger and huge walk in shower and closet. Come take a look at this gem of a house!
