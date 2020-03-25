4601 Pebble Run

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking playground pool garage

Gorgeous executive home in gated community in Schertz. Corner lot w/sprinkler. Wood flooring in family room. Corner Fireplace in living area!! 4br/2.5 ba, 2 living areas, large gourmet kitchen, Granite counters! Ceramic tile in the kitchen & baths. Master suite is downstairs with huge sitting area, walk-in closet. All 2nd bedrooms are generously sized. New carpet & paint. Great back yard w/ covered patio!! Neighborhood Pool, park, playground & Walking trails! Move right in and celebrate the holidays!