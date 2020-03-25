All apartments in Schertz
4601 Pebble Run

4601 Pebble Run · No Longer Available
Location

4601 Pebble Run, Schertz, TX 78154

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
Gorgeous executive home in gated community in Schertz. Corner lot w/sprinkler. Wood flooring in family room. Corner Fireplace in living area!! 4br/2.5 ba, 2 living areas, large gourmet kitchen, Granite counters! Ceramic tile in the kitchen & baths. Master suite is downstairs with huge sitting area, walk-in closet. All 2nd bedrooms are generously sized. New carpet & paint. Great back yard w/ covered patio!! Neighborhood Pool, park, playground & Walking trails! Move right in and celebrate the holidays!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4601 Pebble Run have any available units?
4601 Pebble Run doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Schertz, TX.
What amenities does 4601 Pebble Run have?
Some of 4601 Pebble Run's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4601 Pebble Run currently offering any rent specials?
4601 Pebble Run is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4601 Pebble Run pet-friendly?
No, 4601 Pebble Run is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Schertz.
Does 4601 Pebble Run offer parking?
Yes, 4601 Pebble Run offers parking.
Does 4601 Pebble Run have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4601 Pebble Run does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4601 Pebble Run have a pool?
Yes, 4601 Pebble Run has a pool.
Does 4601 Pebble Run have accessible units?
No, 4601 Pebble Run does not have accessible units.
Does 4601 Pebble Run have units with dishwashers?
No, 4601 Pebble Run does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4601 Pebble Run have units with air conditioning?
No, 4601 Pebble Run does not have units with air conditioning.
