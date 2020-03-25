3909 Arroyo Del Sol Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Arroyo Verde Unit II - Gorgeous 1 story red brick home with exquisite landscaping! Detached Large 2 car Garage with Extra parking and a beautiful iron electric gate for security. Sprinkler system, security lights. The study can be a 4th bedroom! All Bdrms have large walk in closets. Home has great windows for natural light. Low maintenance yard features a custom red brick Storage/Shop in back. Prime neighborhood, great schools, close to RAFB, Ft. Sam, I-10, and I-35. Beautifully Maintained



(RLNE5698596)