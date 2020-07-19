All apartments in Schertz
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3728 Florence Grove

3728 Florence Grove · No Longer Available
Location

3728 Florence Grove, Schertz, TX 78154

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
A large/updated home with an open floor plan in a gated community is now available in Schertz! This home, in a quiet neighborhood, features 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, all appliances, granite counters and a deck in the backyard â?? plus so much more. Hurry, homes this nice do not last long! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For FAQ's and online application, visit our website by clicking here:
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3728 Florence Grove have any available units?
3728 Florence Grove doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Schertz, TX.
What amenities does 3728 Florence Grove have?
Some of 3728 Florence Grove's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3728 Florence Grove currently offering any rent specials?
3728 Florence Grove is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3728 Florence Grove pet-friendly?
Yes, 3728 Florence Grove is pet friendly.
Does 3728 Florence Grove offer parking?
No, 3728 Florence Grove does not offer parking.
Does 3728 Florence Grove have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3728 Florence Grove does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3728 Florence Grove have a pool?
No, 3728 Florence Grove does not have a pool.
Does 3728 Florence Grove have accessible units?
No, 3728 Florence Grove does not have accessible units.
Does 3728 Florence Grove have units with dishwashers?
No, 3728 Florence Grove does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3728 Florence Grove have units with air conditioning?
No, 3728 Florence Grove does not have units with air conditioning.
