3648 DIAMOND FALLS

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven w/d hookup Property Amenities game room cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Large Carolina Crossing rental! - Great home located in the gated community of Carolina Crossing. Open kitchen/living room floorplan with corner stone fireplace. Formal dining room. Mother-in-law suite downstairs with full bath. Master and three secondary bedrooms upstairs, along with large game room. Close to elementary and middle school. Quick commute to JBSA-Randolph and Fort Sam. Easy access to highways and shopping. Desirable SCUCISD schools. Tenants must participate in Filter Easy program at $20/month.



