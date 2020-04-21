All apartments in Schertz
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3604 Whisper Trace

3604 Whisper Trce · No Longer Available
Location

3604 Whisper Trce, Schertz, TX 78108

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Lovely one story with 4BR in great location...mins from I-35, close to Randolph, New Braunfels, 1604. Clean, open floorplan with spacious kitchen and family rm. Spare BRs separate from MBR for a little privacy from each other.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3604 Whisper Trace have any available units?
3604 Whisper Trace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Schertz, TX.
Is 3604 Whisper Trace currently offering any rent specials?
3604 Whisper Trace isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3604 Whisper Trace pet-friendly?
No, 3604 Whisper Trace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Schertz.
Does 3604 Whisper Trace offer parking?
Yes, 3604 Whisper Trace does offer parking.
Does 3604 Whisper Trace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3604 Whisper Trace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3604 Whisper Trace have a pool?
No, 3604 Whisper Trace does not have a pool.
Does 3604 Whisper Trace have accessible units?
No, 3604 Whisper Trace does not have accessible units.
Does 3604 Whisper Trace have units with dishwashers?
No, 3604 Whisper Trace does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3604 Whisper Trace have units with air conditioning?
No, 3604 Whisper Trace does not have units with air conditioning.
