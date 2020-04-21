Lovely one story with 4BR in great location...mins from I-35, close to Randolph, New Braunfels, 1604. Clean, open floorplan with spacious kitchen and family rm. Spare BRs separate from MBR for a little privacy from each other.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3604 Whisper Trace have any available units?
3604 Whisper Trace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Schertz, TX.
Is 3604 Whisper Trace currently offering any rent specials?
3604 Whisper Trace isn't currently offering any rent specials.