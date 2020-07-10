3524 SARATOGA PL

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Gorgeous one-story home located in the gated Carolina Crossing community. This open floor plan includes many upgrades throughout to include the designer tile, fresh paint, new carpet, and large secondary bedrooms. The master suite has a large bathroom that features double vanities, a combo garden tub/shower, and a walk-in closet. You'll enjoy sipping coffee on the large back deck while watching the birds and squirrels in the mature trees. This property is close to Randolph AFB, SAMMC, IH-35/1604, a great school district, and plenty of shopping! The home will not last long in the current market.