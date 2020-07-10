All apartments in Schertz
Find more places like 3524 SARATOGA PL.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Schertz, TX
/
3524 SARATOGA PL
Last updated July 3 2020 at 2:16 PM

3524 SARATOGA PL

3524 Saratoga Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Schertz
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

3524 Saratoga Place, Schertz, TX 78154

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
bathtub
carpet
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Gorgeous one-story home located in the gated Carolina Crossing community. This open floor plan includes many upgrades throughout to include the designer tile, fresh paint, new carpet, and large secondary bedrooms. The master suite has a large bathroom that features double vanities, a combo garden tub/shower, and a walk-in closet. You'll enjoy sipping coffee on the large back deck while watching the birds and squirrels in the mature trees. This property is close to Randolph AFB, SAMMC, IH-35/1604, a great school district, and plenty of shopping! The home will not last long in the current market.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3524 SARATOGA PL have any available units?
3524 SARATOGA PL doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Schertz, TX.
What amenities does 3524 SARATOGA PL have?
Some of 3524 SARATOGA PL's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3524 SARATOGA PL currently offering any rent specials?
3524 SARATOGA PL is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3524 SARATOGA PL pet-friendly?
No, 3524 SARATOGA PL is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Schertz.
Does 3524 SARATOGA PL offer parking?
Yes, 3524 SARATOGA PL offers parking.
Does 3524 SARATOGA PL have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3524 SARATOGA PL does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3524 SARATOGA PL have a pool?
No, 3524 SARATOGA PL does not have a pool.
Does 3524 SARATOGA PL have accessible units?
No, 3524 SARATOGA PL does not have accessible units.
Does 3524 SARATOGA PL have units with dishwashers?
No, 3524 SARATOGA PL does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3524 SARATOGA PL have units with air conditioning?
No, 3524 SARATOGA PL does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sycamore Creek Apartments
1000 Elbel Rd
Schertz, TX 78154

Similar Pages

Schertz 2 BedroomsSchertz 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Schertz Apartments with BalconySchertz Apartments with Gym
Schertz Studio ApartmentsBexar County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXAustin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX
Alamo Heights, TXBee Cave, TXLakeway, TXSelma, TXLeon Valley, TXFloresville, TXBarton Creek, TXFair Oaks Ranch, TXBalcones Heights, TXWindcrest, TXBulverde, TX
Kenedy, TXCastroville, TXWimberley, TXHelotes, TXOlmos Park, TXPleasanton, TXCibolo, TXCanyon Lake, TXMcQueeney, TXLakehills, TXTimberwood Park, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversityOur Lady of the Lake University
Saint Edward's UniversityAustin Community College District
Concordia University-Texas