Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Gated community in Schertz! Lovely home on a quiet street. This one is ready to go! Large deck off breakfast with lots of secluded trees creates tranquility and enjoyment. Family room adjoins the kitchen/breakfast and features a corner fireplace. Tile flooring downstairs in most areas. You will love this home. Close to schools and convenient to Randolph AFB with easy commute to Fort Sam Houston. Minutes to the Forum for shopping or San Antonio or New Braunfels for entertainment.