Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking garage hot tub sauna

This beautiful spacious home that shows pride of ownership. Featuring the master bedroom downstairs, with separate garden tub/ shower and double vanities. All secondary bedrooms with walk in closets and game room upstairs. Kitchen upgrades: granite, stainless steel appliances and many others. Fenced in large backyard with covered patio and a Hot Tub. Close to Randolph Air Force Base, Fort Sam Houston, IH 35.