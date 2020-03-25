All apartments in Schertz
2660 Cotton King

2660 Cotton King · No Longer Available
Location

2660 Cotton King, Schertz, TX 78154

Amenities

hardwood floors
air conditioning
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
game room
- Bright, open floorplan with wood laminate floors. Very clean and well-kept. Brick fireplace, huge loft/game room, french doors leading to home office along with THREE LIVING AREAS!!!! Close to Randolph, Ft. Sam, and SAMMC. WELCOME HOME!!!!

*Bonus Amenity Included* A portion of the resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have high-quality HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill, helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment, and reduces tenant liability.

(RLNE4282661)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2660 Cotton King have any available units?
2660 Cotton King doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Schertz, TX.
What amenities does 2660 Cotton King have?
Some of 2660 Cotton King's amenities include hardwood floors, air conditioning, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2660 Cotton King currently offering any rent specials?
2660 Cotton King is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2660 Cotton King pet-friendly?
No, 2660 Cotton King is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Schertz.
Does 2660 Cotton King offer parking?
No, 2660 Cotton King does not offer parking.
Does 2660 Cotton King have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2660 Cotton King does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2660 Cotton King have a pool?
No, 2660 Cotton King does not have a pool.
Does 2660 Cotton King have accessible units?
No, 2660 Cotton King does not have accessible units.
Does 2660 Cotton King have units with dishwashers?
No, 2660 Cotton King does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2660 Cotton King have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2660 Cotton King has units with air conditioning.

