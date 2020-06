Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet Property Amenities parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage guest suite pet friendly

This beautiful home has everything you would want. 2702 sq. ft. Four bedrooms with a guest suite downstairs, Three full baths, plus a half bath. Open floor plan, tile throughout the the 1st floor living area, carpet in the bedroom. Neighborhood amenities include pool and playground. Schertz-Cibolo-Universal City ISD. Close to shopping and restaurants. Pets on a case by case basis.